Android game and app deals: Door Kickers, Undergrave -Tactical Roguelike, and more

This afternoon’s Google Play offers on Android games and apps are now ready to go. They join deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 at some of the best prices ever as well as OnePlus 12 smartphones at $100 off, but for now we are zeroed-in on the apps. Highlights include titles like Door Kickers, Door Kickers: Action Squad, Undergrave -Tactical Roguelike, Color Defense – Tower Strategy, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

Door Kickers features:

Door Kickers mixes old school, no-quarter action/strategy with modern ergonomic interfaces and puts you in command of a SWAT team during a tactical intervention.

Analyze the situation, plan team routes, choose equipment and breach points, and coordinate multiple troopers to reach the hostage room before the bad guys get to press that trigger.

Includes a new campaign, as well as full cross-platform saves compatibility and an all-new interface designed specifically for touch based platforms.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!