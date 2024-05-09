Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 now at some of the best prices ever starting from $680 ($120 off)

While Samsung is having a sale of its own on the latest Galaxy Tab S9 Android tablets, Amazon has now dropped its prices even lower from what we were tracking last week to undercut the official deals. One highlight here, and the most affordable of the bunch, has the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 down at $679.99 shipped. This is a regularly $800 flagship experience that is now seeing a deep $120 price drop. This Amazon offer undercuts the discount directly from Samsung by $20 and comes within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked since release. The same goes for the 256GB model as well – this is a regularly $920 tablet that is now down at $781.63 on Amazon to beat out the $800 sale price at Samsung. Head below for the details.

While we have explored all of the new features with Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S9 over at 9to5Google, let’s quickly breakdown the highlights here as well. Firstly, you’re looking at Samsung’s 11-inch AMOLED display with “intense colors, deep contrasts and unbelievable brilliance” powered by what Samsung says is its most powerful tablet processor yet, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The aluminum frame, IP68 water-resistance rating, and support for the included S Pen digital scribbling and writing stylus joins Galaxy AI – transcript assist takes notes for you, “format your notes into a clear summary, and effortlessly edit your photos.” Our experts over at 9to5Google said Galaxy Tab S9 “makes the best Android tablet better.”

Looking for something less premium while still landing the Samsung Galaxy experience? Check out the ongoing price drops we are tracking on the 2024 edition of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from $230 and the Tab A9+ from just $170 instead.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 features:

Confidently take your Tab S9 with you everywhere; With an Armor Aluminum frame, it’s designed to protect against bumps; With an IP68 rating, it’s one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market. From work time to playtime, unleash greatness in every experience with a superfast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, our most powerful tablet processor yet.

