Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Door Kickers Action Squad, Daygram, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We have scoured the App Store as usual this morning to pull out all of the best and most interesting iOS game and app deals to enjoy on your Apple devices. As you likely already know, we have done the same in the hardware space with notable price drops now live the Apple Home Key-equipped Level Lock+, a nearly $100 price drop on Apple’s AirPods Max, and this particularly notable (and limited-time) deal on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air. Moving over to today’s app deal highlights, you’ll find titles like Door Kickers: Action Squad, Dungeon and Puzzles, Omega 13, Daygram: Daily Private Journal, and more. Everything awaits below. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Up Slide Down: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Omega 13: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Templar Battleforce Elite: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Roller Coaster Kit: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Daygram: Daily Private Journal: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. U $40, Nintendo World Championships pre-order, more

iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: BeeScan – PDF Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Rat Stickers: Pizza, Burger…: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Match Attack!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: One Hit.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pro Camera by Moment: $9 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Little Nightmares: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Backflip Madness: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

Door Kickers Action Squad features:

Door Kickers: Action Squad is a crazy old school side scroller action game that puts you in the role of a SWAT trooper and sends you to deal with the bad guys in Nowhere City USA.

Choose your gear, then kick the doors down and face the action. Adapt and react by the seat of your pants, and if needed – restart without a care and rethink. Master weapons recoil and time your reloads, use distance and cover to your advantage and use the in-game Strategic Abilities to decide for yourself when healthpacks or gear refills are needed, or if that team-mate of yours is worth saving. Or just save up the Points earned and unleash your Ultimate to waltz through that tricky final room.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Black Friday-worthy deal knocks the current-gen wireles...
Husqvarna’s 24-inch Hedge Master cordless electri...
Nordstrom Rack Graduation Flash Sale offers up to 65% o...
Rad Power offers up to $300 off e-bikes, FREE extra bat...
Amazon’s latest Dolby Audio Fire TV Soundbar hits...
FREE money! Discounted gift cards from adidas, Nintendo...
Apple’s official current-gen 96W USB-C Power Adap...
GAP’s Friends and Family Sale is live with 40% of...
Load more...
Show More Comments

Manage push notifications

We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Please wait...processing
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Please wait...processing