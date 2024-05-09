Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Door Kickers Action Squad, Daygram, and more

We have scoured the App Store as usual this morning to pull out all of the best and most interesting iOS game and app deals to enjoy on your Apple devices. As you likely already know, we have done the same in the hardware space with notable price drops now live the Apple Home Key-equipped Level Lock+, a nearly $100 price drop on Apple’s AirPods Max, and this particularly notable (and limited-time) deal on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air. Moving over to today’s app deal highlights, you’ll find titles like Door Kickers: Action Squad, Dungeon and Puzzles, Omega 13, Daygram: Daily Private Journal, and more. Everything awaits below.

iOS Universal: Up Slide Down: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Omega 13: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Templar Battleforce Elite: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Roller Coaster Kit: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Daygram: Daily Private Journal: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BeeScan – PDF Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Rat Stickers: Pizza, Burger…: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Match Attack!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: One Hit.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pro Camera by Moment: $9 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Little Nightmares: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Backflip Madness: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

Door Kickers: Action Squad is a crazy old school side scroller action game that puts you in the role of a SWAT trooper and sends you to deal with the bad guys in Nowhere City USA.

Choose your gear, then kick the doors down and face the action. Adapt and react by the seat of your pants, and if needed – restart without a care and rethink. Master weapons recoil and time your reloads, use distance and cover to your advantage and use the in-game Strategic Abilities to decide for yourself when healthpacks or gear refills are needed, or if that team-mate of yours is worth saving. Or just save up the Points earned and unleash your Ultimate to waltz through that tricky final room.