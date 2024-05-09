Craft hot beverages in your office with Govee’s Smart Electric Kettle for $32.50 (Reg. $60)

The official Govee storefront at Amazon is now offering its 1.7-liter Smart Electric Kettle for $32.39 shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. This electric kettle from Govee retails for $60, teeing things up for you to secure 46% in savings. If you require further convincing, the best price we’ve tracked is $36, confirming this is the lowest offer to date and a great time to strike. This year I added a coffee maker to my office and it’s been a move I have yet to regret. It’s been a cinch to top off the water reservoir every couple days and know that I can brew a hot beverage whenever the mood strikes. With this affordable kettle, you’ll be prepared to do the same. Using the Govee app, you can dial in the temperature you’d like and it’ll do the rest. It holds 1.7 liters of water and can heat it all it under seven minutes. Once finished it’ll keep it warm and ready for you to keep your drink topped off. Continue reading for more.

If you’re intrigued by smart kitchen appliances, you may also be interested in RENPHO’s Smart Cooking Scale at $18 Prime shipped once the on-page $2 off coupon has been clipped. While only 10% off and not a huge discount, this is the best price we’ve tracked since January. It integrate with Apple Health, allowing you to keep accurate nutrition intake measurements in one place.

Next up, you might as well have a look at our home goods hub. There you’ll find an abundance of similar deals ranging from a smart meat thermometer for $17 to NutriChef’s vertical rotating oven at $80. And if smart home devices are what you’re after, pop over here to see our latest coverage.

Govee Smart Electric Kettle features:

Smart App & Voice Control: GooveLife Smart kettle supports WiFi or Bluetooth and remotely controls boiling, keeping warm, checking temperature, and scheduling to save time in the morning. When it is done boiling app will notify you. You can also voice control the electric kettle via Alexa, Google Assistant.

To-the-degree Temp Control: The electric kettle temperature control features 4 presets that can be set via the button on the handle or app. Set it between 104°F-212°F or DIY your mode. Ideal for beginners and professionals for brewing coffee or tea.

Optional LED Light: Thanks to the LED lights on the water window, you can easily check the remaining water level and preset modes of the hot water kettle electric in any dim environment. Different modes have different colored lights that can be adjusted via the app.

