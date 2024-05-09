ASUS ROG Ally X gaming handheld is coming, more details here…

The new ASUS ROG Ally second-generation handheld is imminent, and today’s is likely the day we get some hard details. The original and currently available handheld isn’t perfect, but it is pretty solid as well as being one of the more affordable models on the market (it has regularly gone on sale like it is right now at $400). After an announcement something new would hit in 2024 alongside a teaser thereafter, including what appeared to be an image of the next-generation model a couple days ago, the brand looks to be set to stream (some of) the details today! Head below to follow along.

The next ROG Ally is coming (here)…

Execs from ASUS were quoted as saying a new ASUS ROG Ally handheld gaming system was inbound for this year way back in January, continuing by stating that it will still be focused on Windows rather than something like Steam OS.

Then, just a couple days ago, keen-eyed handheld gamers spotted an image in a post from ASUS of what looks very much like an all-black ROG Ally. The image could obviously be some kind of skin or an early prototype of the original, but it now looks like it might have something to do with today’s ROG Pulse stream – it is, after all, labelled as “The next ROG Ally is coming” on YouTube.

Update: It looks as though ASUS might have pushed the stream back by one hour to 4 p.m. ET – unless there’s some technical issues here. More to come…

Either way, let’s just hope the “next ROG Ally” isn’t just a new coat of paint, and we won’t have to wait much longer to find out for sure. Today’s stream is set to go live at 3:00 p.m. ET. Watch it down below:

ROG Pulse is your inside look at what’s happening behind the scenes at the Republic of Gamers. We air every Thursday at 3PM ET/12PM PT on Twitch and YouTube. The full live stream is even longer and includes giveaways, codes for ROG Elite points, new products on shelf, and the week’s best gaming deals!

Updating…

Complete announcement isn’t coming until June 2

It’s “not a full redesign”

New black shell

Will have “much” better battery life – 30 to 40% better

Storage and RAM improvements

Some physical changes to the device

Ally X will have a higher price, original remains in curent lineup

