SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P wireless multi-platform gaming headset hits $136 Amazon low

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset for $135.97 shipped. Down from $180, we’ve seen ever-growing discounts since the new year began, with each month seeing bigger discounts than the last. The price dropped down to $160 during January and February, then a little more to $147 in March, followed by a slight drop further to $145 in April, with today’s deal coming in as a 24% markdown off the going rate to land at the second-lowest price we have tracked and a new Amazon low. You can also find a bundle option for this model as well, which includes replacement nylon headband and unique speaker plates in a mint green colorway for $176, down from $220.

The Arctis Nova 7P will let you hear anything and everything you want or need while going against your online enemies – achieved through its high-fidelity drivers that you can fully customize with pro-grade parametric EQ. You’ll dive deeper into an even more immersive surround sound with its 360-degree spatial audio, letting you hear every step, reload, or vocal cue – with a battery life spanning up to 38 hours. You won’t have to worry about calls while you’re mid-game either, as it can connect to two audio connections at the same time, letting you take that call from mom while never missing a beat in-game. Thanks to its lossless multi-platform wireless connection which you get through the USB-C dongle (and/or the included USB-C to USB-A cable), it will be compatible with your PC, Mac, PlayStation, or Switch. Head below to learn more.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS Multiplatform Gaming Headset for $120, down from $150. This model merges the iconic CORSAIR design with “superb audio quality, industry-leading wireless technology, and durable build quality” so you can truly live inside the game. You can better rely on your natural reaction speeds thanks to the Slipstream Wireless and immersive Dolby Atmos for a more seamless and expansive audio, while its 60-foot wireless range and 20 hours of battery life let you move about your gaming space undeterred and unbothered. It also has a broadcast-grade omni-directional microphone with a flip-up mute function and a built-in LED mute indicator. You’ll also find the wired model discounted to $80, from $100.

If you’re more in the market for ANC headphones or earbuds, Skullcandy has a limited time sale that is taking up to 50% off a selection of their varying models. Or for more battlestation upgrades you can check out the various Samsung Odyssey series monitors that are still seeing discounts, like the the multi-functional Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor that is sitting at its second-lowest price to date and is just $100 above the all-time low, matching at both Best Buy and Amazon. Or head over to our Best PC Gaming Deals hub for more options to consider.

Arctis Nova 7P Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset:

NEODYMIUM MAGNETIC DRIVERS — Hear everything you want with an ultra-detailed soundscape of crystal clear highs, pinpoint mids, and deep bass. Fully compatible with Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 / Microsoft Spatial Sound

DUAL AUDIO STREAMS — Connect your mobile device directly for on-the-go audio or mix in calls or music with your game audio when at home

MULTI-PLATFORM WIRELESS — Instant, lossless wireless on your PC, PlayStation, Switch or tablet with a portable USB-C dongle (USB-C to USB-A cable also included)

38-HR BATTERY LIFE — Quickly jump back in with USB-C Fast Charge, giving 6 hours of play after a 15 min charge

360° SPATIAL AUDIO — Hear everything from every direction for full immersion and situational awareness; compatible with Tempest 3D Audio

RETRACTABLE MIC — Use the mic for games or calls. Then hide it completely for your commute

PREMIUM FIT — Adjustable steel headband for optimal wear plus AirWeave Memory Foam ear-cushions

