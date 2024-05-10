Best Buy 3-day sale: Canon/Sony mirrorless cams up to $1,000 off, Apple gear, more

While you are seriously cutting it close now to land mom some sweet tech and other gifts for the big day this weekend, Best Buy has just launched one of its tried, tested, and true 3-day weekend sales anyway. There’s always in-store pickup when it comes to gifts for Mother’s Day, but there’s also loads of tech, appliances, smart TVs, coffee makers, mirrorless cameras from some of the best brands in the space, and more for you as well. This sale event will run from now through Sunday and we will be sure to highlight some of the notable deals within down below.

Best Buy 3-Day Weekend Sale:

As we mentioned above, the deals are many this weekend, so let’s pull out some highlights to help navigate through the digital store aisles:

Another notable discount opportunity Best Buy has running right now features the exciting new M4 iPad Pro Apple just Let Loose. The major retailer is now offering $50 off pre-orders of Apple’s latest pro tablet for its My Best Buy Plus members and you can get all of the details on this promotion right here.

Apple Watch SE 2 features:

All the essentials to help you be motivated and active, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. The Smart Stack and redesigned apps in watchOS 10 help you see more information at a glance. With features like Crash Detection2 and enhanced workout metrics, Apple Watch SE is a better value than ever. Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030

