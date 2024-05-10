ESR’s 5-in-1 MagSafe-ready Charging Station can also refuel a Mac at $63, more up to 31% off

Over at ESR’s Amazon storefront you can currently grab its 5-in-1 65W MagSafe-compatible Charging Station for $62.99 shipped. This is down from $90, teeing things up for you to cash in on $27 of savings. Percentage wise you’re looking at a 30% discount, which marks a new all-time low. If you’re sick of a messy charging setup, ESR is here to save the day with it’s feature-rich 5-in-1 charging station. While similar devices generally top out at three or four ways to replenish your devices, this one reaches five. It’s equipped with magnetic charging for your iPhone and a pair of AirPods, a place for you to run your existing Apple Watch charging puck, and both USB Type-A and Type-C ports. Best of all, the USB-C port can crank out up to 65W of power, making it capable of refueling your MacBook, iPad, Nintendo Switch, and the list goes on. The deals are far from over, so continue reading to see what other charging deals ESR has in store for you with prices kicking off from $11. Just be sure to clip any on-page coupons to lock in the best price.

More ESR charging deals:

Once wrapped up here, you may also want to consider grabbing Shargeek’s Macintosh-inspired 67W USB-C charger at $45. It packs a digital display that showcases its current charging output speed, which makes it stand out from most of the charging bricks out there. For more deals like these, have a look at our smartphone accessories guide.

ESR 5-in-1 Charging Station features:

65W Fast Charging: charge your laptop at lightning speed with 65W single-port USB-C fast charging

Advanced GaN Tech: powered by GaN (Gallium Nitride) for unparalleled charging efficiency and faster speeds packed into a more compact package

Power in a Snap: strong magnets enable quick and easy place-and-go magnetic charging for iPhone and AirPods

