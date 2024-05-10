Hate FineWoven? Apple’s originally $99 Leather Link Watch Band now at a wildly low $32

Woot is now offering the best price we have ever tracked on Apple’s official Leather Link Apple Watch Band at just $31.99 using code WOOTTECH at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members, but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This is, frankly, a wildly low price. You’re looking at band that was regularly sold for $99 directly from Apple before it replaced its leather accessories with the, to say the least, incredibly contentious FineWoven treatment. We can all appreciate the more eco-friendly approach Apple is taking, but it also made some gorgeous leather gear for folks that are into that kind of thing – this was/is one of the nicest of it all if you ask me. Amazon currently sells it at $50, for comparison. Head below for more details.

Today’s deal is available on inky black model as well as the the sort of deep midnight blue execution in various sizes. But you’ll want to jump in now to score this soon to be relic of Apple’s past – the options will sell out soon.

Handcrafted, this is Apple’s leather strap design with molded magnets throughout to deliver a versatile and custom-fitting strap closure that delivers a clean and simple look.

If it’s a new Apple Watch you’re after, we have some notable price drops on those this week as well. If you’re quick (it might not stick around for very long), you can still secure the latest Apple Watch ultra 2 down at $714 from the usual $799 price tag. And for those eyeing the Series 9, those are currently starting at $329 shipped right now, knocking a straight up $100 off t he going rate. Check them out right here.

Apple Watch Leather Link band features:

The Leather Link features handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France. The strap elegantly wraps around the wrist and magically attaches with flexible moulded magnets that gently flex to help maintain a secure, comfortable fit throughout the day.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!