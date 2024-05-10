Greenworks 80V 730 CFM cordless electric blower clears away debris for $180 (Today only)

As part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 730 CFM Cordless Handheld Blower for $179.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, this leaf blower saw its biggest price drop of the last year in July when it fell to the $175 low before riding a higher $194 rate through Black Friday, Christmas sales, and into the new year. We saw this same one-day Best Buy sale back in March for the first time, with today’s deal coming in to repeat the $70 markdown and return to the second-lowest price we have tracked.

Coming in 20% lighter than typical gas blowers, with 25% more air volume and 20% more air speed than predecessor models, this 80V blower is designed to tackle yards up to 1 acre in size. It has the same brushless motor that has become a standard in Greenworks power products, reaching airflow speeds of 170 MPH and 730 CFM that is kept under control for easy handling by the variable speed trigger. The 2.5Ah battery provides the blower with a 70-minute runtime on its lower setting, and can be interchanged with other batteries or be switched to other power products within the Greenworks family for more wide-ranging versatility.

And over on Amazon, you’ll find the Greenworks 80V 16-inch Cordless Electric Carbon Fiber String Trimmer still sitting at a new all-time low. It features an adjustable cutting swath with either 14-inch or 16-inch options, as well as bump feed head to easily replace worn or broken lines while in the middle of a job. There’s also the Greenworks 60V 42-inch Cordless Electric CrossoverZ Zero Turn Riding Mower with four 8.0Ah Batteries that has remained at the lowest price we have seen and easily tackles land up to 1.5 acres on a single charge as the most comprehensive mowing solution Greenworks has released. Or you can head to our Green Deals hub and browse through all the other electric tool deals, EV sales, and more.

Greenworks 80V Cordless Brushless Axial Leaf Blower Features:

80V BRUSHLESS BLOWER: 25% more air volume and 20% more air speed versus previous model. Ideal for yards up to 1-acre​

730 CFM / 170 MPH: Perfect for cleaning debris and leaves off hard surface areas and patios​

BRUSHLESS MOTOR TECHNOLOGY: 2X more torque. Provides more power, longer runtimes, quiet operation, and extended motor life​

VARIABLE SPEED TRIGGER/TURBO: For maximum power, great for moving heavier objects​

CRUISE CONTROL/LIGHTWEIGHT: For better handling and less user fatigue

