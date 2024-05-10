DODOcase debuts the premium new English Bridle Leather case your M4 iPad Pro/M2 Air deserves

Another one of our favorite iPad and iPhone accessory makers is now ready to serve up its new offering for Apple’s M4 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Air. The pre-orders are now live on Apple’s latest iPad models, and if you’re looking to secure a new case to stow one in, you’ll definitely want to take a look at the DODOcase offerings. Unlike some brands, that just retrofit previous-year’s designs for the Apple releases, DODOcase has done all of that while also going back to the design table to craft up a new model, the English Bridle Leather iPad Case. Its entire lineup of new covers for the M4 iPad Pro and the next-generation iPad Air are now up for grabs, and you can get a closer look down below at its latest.

New English Bridle Leather M4 iPad Pro action from DODOcase

We previously reviewed the brand’s gorgeous Noblessa model – it was one of my favorite keyboard-less leather options at the time – and it too is now available for Apple’s latest. But for now are focused on the brand-new English Bridle Leather iPad Case.

DODOcase certainly has some more affordable options in its lineup, but the new Bridle Leather model is about wrapping your precious new Apple tablet in the gorgeous, made in the USA premium leather treatment (I) feel it deserves.

DODOcase says, as the name implies, the case is made of a “high-end English bridle leather” exterior with a loop for your new Apple Pencil Pro, and braided nylon elastic closure. There’s no mention of it having that super supple suede treatment we loved from the aforementioned Noblessa on the inside, but judging by the imagery, it very much looks like it does – I see that same light brown color and the debossed DODOcase logo on it.

This is very much not a case that supports a keyboard, but it does features a 360-degree foldable smart cover for auto sleep/wake functionality as well as a design that delivers multi-angle viewing positions.

Our handcrafted English Bridle Leather iPad Cases are made one by one by our highly experienced craftsmen in our bookbindery and features a Smart Cover with magnets to activate sleep/wake functionality, model specific camera ports, elastic closure, and a hinged back for not only multiple angle viewing in the horizontal position but also the capability to fully fold your leather iPad cover back into a writing and reading style position.

The DODOcase English Bridle Leather iPad Case is now available for purchase in black or chestnut brown at $144.95 shipped. There’s a 30-day money back promise and a 1 year warranty in place as well.

As mentioned above, just about all of the brand’s existing designs are ready for the new Apple iPads, including the Noblessa and the brand’s online editor where you can design your own (with loads of options) starting from $79.95.

