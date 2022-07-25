Tested: Noblessa DODOcase wraps your iPad in luxury leather/suede with debossed branding

DODOcase has been featured around here for years now, but it’s time we took a hands-on look at the brand’s latest Apple accessory in our Noblessa Leather iPad Case review. The Noblessa represents the brand’s first real jump into the premium space with leathers sourced from historical tanneries and some of the same materials you’ll find in very high-end luxury purses and bags. Unveiled early last month, we have now had a chance to give the pricey Noblessa Leather iPad Case a run for its money. Head below for the latest in our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

DODOcase Noblessa Leather iPad Case Review

This time around DODOcase – one of the “original iPad case manufacturers in the United States” – decided to take a different direction with its latest Apple tablet accessory. After searching the globe to look for the most high-end leathers, DODOcase put its bookbindery craftsmen to work on what is the brand’s most luxurious iPad case to date.

Made of calf leather courtesy of the well-established Perlinger tannery that has been doing so in Germany since 1864, the brand is also using a particularly soft suede leather interior along with a subtle DODOcase logo blind debossed on the center to deliver a sumptuously gorgeous home for your iPad.

The DODOcase Noblessa Leather iPad Case, available in an all slate colorway or a slate and tan two-tone approach with a braided elastic closure, features an Apple Pencil loop, multi-viewing angle rests, and auto wake/sleep functionality. It is, however, not compatible “with any Apple Keyboard.”

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Finest quality luxury Leather Exterior

Two Leather Suede interior Options

Multiple Angle View Positioning

360 degree foldable front cover

All cases will have iPad model specific camera port

Pencil Loop for Apple Pencil Holder

Braided Nylon Elastic Closure

Not compatible with any Apple Keyboard

30 Day Money back promise

1 Year product warranty

9to5Toys’ Take

In terms of the fit and functionality everything is exactly as intended, hugging your Apple tablet inside of the interior polymer tray with iPad model-specific camera ports – unlike many new releases from other brands, you can order a Noblessa Leather iPad Case for a range of models starting back in 2020.

The pair of subtle trenches etched out on the inside cover deliver dual angle positioning and the hinged back allows the whole thing to flip around 360-degrees to get as much of the case tucked away behind your display as possible when needed, just the way DODcase says it can. One thing of note here: the leather does need to get worked in a little before the case can easily slide into the second and lowest angle position with ease. It works as soon as you take it out of the box, it just feels a bit stiff until you work in the leather a bit – like a pair of handmade dress shoes or real leather jacket.

Anyone who has read any my reviews of iPhone or iPad cases knows how much I can despise poorly placed and clumsy branding. While there are certainly times when a touch of branding can really make a tech accessory pop, in many case the logos splattered across these things should be considered a felony gear accessory crime as far as I’m concerned. But thankfully, the Noblessa, much like the rest of the DODOcase lineup, does not suffer from this tech fashion faux-pas with a clean, classy exterior and nothing but a pretty blind debossed logo on the interior cover.

DODOcase has been making some of the best iPhone and iPad gear for years now – even President Obama was spotted with one atop the his desk in the oval office – and the Noblessa without a doubt continues that trend. It delivers a particularly high-end feeling and looking leather treatment with the almost tailored-like visible stitching and plush suede interior really rounding out that luxurious experience. The elastic Apple Pencil loop and vintage-style braided nylon closure, alongside the bonus matching leather/suede cable snap organizer, are nice touches here as well.

Clearly the pricey $174.99 list isn’t going to go over well with some folks. But when it comes to the premium leather category, those who can appreciate the – let’s call it – finer things, will certainly want to have the Noblessa Leather iPad Case on their radar and are in for a treat if they decide to pull the old credit card out for one.

