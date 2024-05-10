Amazon takes up to $483 off LG gaming/Mac monitors: 34-inch Curved OLED, 4K AirPlay 2, more

Over at Amazon there’s a bunch of notable discounts on LG PC and Mac-friendly monitors that are now up to 37% off. One of the most notable has to be LG’s 34-inch Curved OLED WQHD 240Hz Monitor at $816.99 shipped once the on-page $80 off coupon has been clipped. This feature-packed monitor launched in February for $1,300 and has spent most of its time there with notable discounts only starting to show up over the past month. Outside of a very brief YMMV coupon code at LG’s website that took it down to $765, this is the best price yet, and it’s quick and easy to order. Another reason to grab it from Amazon is that Best Buy’s discount only takes it down to $900. When it comes to monitors, this is easily one of the best out there. It boasts a curved 34-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 3440 x 1440. It’s buttery smooth and lightning fast too thanks to a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. Screen tearing doesn’t stand a chance either, thanks to support for both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync. You’re also bound to find yourself immersed in its “dramatic and steep 800R curve.” Connectivity options include 2x HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB 3, and more. Continue reading to find more LG discounts discounts.

More LG monitors on sale:

If you’re snagging one of these monitors for a PC or PS5, be sure to check out WD_BLACK’s 2TB SN850X NVMe SSD at $145. With today’s sale price taking $35 off, you’re looking at the lowest Amazon price we’ve tracked in 2024. For more deals like this, be sure to peek at our dedicated PC gaming guide. And folks that prefer Mac can see the best accessory markdowns we’ve spotted lately right here.

LG’s 34-inch Curved OLED Monitor features:

34” OLED Display with 21:9 Aspect Ratio – With a large 34” display, 21:9 aspect ratio and a dramatic curved OLED screen, you’ll feel like you’re actually in the game. Experience next-level gaming performance with LG UltraGear OLED.

800R Curved Screen – This UltraGear OLED monitor’s dramatic and steep 800R curve draws you in with game play by extending the periphery to feel like you’re surround by the action.

240Hz Refresh Rate – Gear up for smooth gameplay with an ultra-fast 240Hz OLED display. The faster speed lets you respond quickly to opponents and stay a step ahead of the competition.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!