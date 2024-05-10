Samsung offers Buy One Get One FREE on Galaxy Watch 6, score two for $300 ($150 ea.)

Samsung is now offering a notable Buy One Get One FREE on its latest Galaxy Watch 6 wearable. While we have seen some straight up cash discounts here, this effectively delivers a per watch price at well below the Amazon low. Simply navigate to the official listing page on the Samsung site, choose your configuration – 40mm or 44mm size, color, band, and more – and then scroll down to the “Limited time bundle offers” section to add a second watch to your cart. You can also configure the second watch via the “View” button in the “Limited time bundle offers” section. With this offer, pricing starts from $299.99 shipped for two Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 devices, dropping the effective price of both to $150 – that’s $50 under the price of the best deal we have tracked on Amazon for the 40mm. More details below.

The Galaxy Watch 6 debuted last fall as part of the latest lineup of wearables from the brand. Powered by the Exynos W930 chip and Wear OS 4, this model delivers on a robust fitness and health tracking system including the ability to track everything from daily activity, sleep, temperature, and more by way of the enhanced BioActive sensor. This model also features an upgraded Super AMOLED display and smaller bezels than previous-generation iterations. Our detailed hands-on review breaks down every aspect of the wearable experience here.

Dive into the rest of this week’s deals on Samsung tech, including both its latest handsets and tablets:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features:

Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking on Galaxy Watch6; Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more; Watch recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises. Zone in on the results you want with personalized heart rate zones; Watch scans your health data to provide HR zones tailored just for you; Target your preferred intensity to maintain the heart rate needed to achieve your goals

