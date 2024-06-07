Android game and app deals: Dungeon Squad, Dungeon Maker, CHUCHEL, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Dungeon Squad

Friday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting with a series of new price drops to take into the weekend with you. On your way down, check out this deal on the AAWireless Android Auto Adapter at under $64 as well as this 85-inch TCL 120Hz AirPlay 2 mini-LED Google TV at up to $800 off and the Galaxy S24 Ultra down at $1,050, or $250 off. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Dungeon Squad, Dungeon Maker, CHUCHEL, 911 Operator, Tilla Premium, and more. Head below for a complete look at everything. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

Dungeon Squad features:

A seemingly infinite stream of heroes invaded the dungeon and brought ruin to the Abyss.
Now you must go straight to the source of the enemy and return your home to its former glory.
Defeat the Army of Light and take back the power of the Abyss.

You are tasked with infiltrating a planet dominated by light all on your own.
You must bring down the heroes and use them to summon monsters to fight alongside you,
armed with the equipment of these fallen sacrifices.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Bose Father’s Day sale now live: Headphones from ...
Massive 2-hour Summer Game Fest show goes live soon! Pl...
ENGWE delivers huge deals on latest e-bikes and off-roa...
Govee Matter multicolor strip and shape mapping rope li...
Father’s Day deal drops the AAWireless Android Au...
Father’s Day gift ideas – Electric Tools: U...
Amazon all-time low hits latest Bose Smart Ultra Soundb...
Here’s another chance to save $70 on Greenworks’ 80...
Load more...
Show More Comments