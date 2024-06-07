Android game and app deals: Dungeon Squad, Dungeon Maker, CHUCHEL, more

Friday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting with a series of new price drops to take into the weekend with you. On your way down, check out this deal on the AAWireless Android Auto Adapter at under $64 as well as this 85-inch TCL 120Hz AirPlay 2 mini-LED Google TV at up to $800 off and the Galaxy S24 Ultra down at $1,050, or $250 off. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Dungeon Squad, Dungeon Maker, CHUCHEL, 911 Operator, Tilla Premium, and more. Head below for a complete look at everything.

A seemingly infinite stream of heroes invaded the dungeon and brought ruin to the Abyss.

Now you must go straight to the source of the enemy and return your home to its former glory.

Defeat the Army of Light and take back the power of the Abyss.

You are tasked with infiltrating a planet dominated by light all on your own.

You must bring down the heroes and use them to summon monsters to fight alongside you,

armed with the equipment of these fallen sacrifices.