Tested: SANDMARC’s metal and leather iPhone 15 cases – my personal favorite option [Deal]

It’s time to go hands-on with the SANDMARC leather iPhone 15 cases. The brand took home my pick for the best leather iPhone case last year and, not to completely spoil the review here, it might very well again. SANDMARC’s cases have quickly become one of the more popular options among 9to5 readers and for good reason. They deliver real genuine leather covers with metal button covers and look great doing it – not to mention the unique metal camera array cover on the back. Head below for our hands-on impressions of this year’s SANDMARC leather iPhone 15 case collection.

Hands-on with the SANDMARC leather iPhone 15 cases

SANDMARC’s leather iPhone 15 case collection, as we touched on above, features premium full-grain leather and built-in hidden magnets for total MagSafe accessory compatibility.

Metal button covers, a metal camera array rig around back (looks great and allows for connections to its lens attachments), and a soft plushy interior round out the main highlight features here.

Pro Leather Case is crafted from premium full-grain leather with a rich patina that develops with age. Compatible with MagSafe wireless charging. Whether doing photography, travelling or anything in between, this is the everyday premium case to get for your iPhone.

The SANDMARC Leather iPhone 15 case comes in navy blue, brown, black, and a sandy colorway and is available for both the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at $49.99 shipped. However, using our exclusive 9TO5TOYS discount code, your total will drop to $44.99

Take a closer look at the specs:

Minimal Magnet-Enabled Design

Aluminum threading for camera protection

Microfiber inner lining & metal buttons

Black Premium Full-Grain Leather

Wrist-Strap friendly (strap not included)

SANDMARC Lens & Filter compatible

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well folks, SANDMARC has done it again here. Its Pro Leather iPhone 15 case is fantastic. It is easily one of my favorite options out there, and the case I will be using on my device for the foreseeable future.

Elevated above your typical leather option, with all of the bells and whistles you would expect (I demand) of a case with a price like this, it stands out from the sea of leather options on the market with its robust metal camera array attachment that is as functional as it is gorgeous.

The gunmetal machined cage you see affixed around the camera sensors on the back of your device not only protects the lens array better than just about anything else in this case category, but it also allows you to connect any of the brand’s add-on iPhone lens attachments with ease. Having said that, I think it’s fantastic even if you don’t ever plan on using a lens attachment. It adds something different to the otherwise straight up leather category, something that is about as rugged as it is classy in its execution and overall aesthetics. It looks as fantastic coming out of the inside pocket on a suit jacket as it does out of your everyday carry bag running errands, or out in the field on a shoot.

As mentioned above, SANDMARC has a larger range of colors available on its Leather iPhone 15 case this year, and those matching metal buttons are another clear highlight. This is another one of those gorgeous leather cases with awesome metal button covers that match the color of the case you chose. And I’m happy to report SANDMARC didn’t rush to get its cases out and leave out the Action Button cover in favor of, what I sometimes consider to be, a lazy cutout. Each of the four metal button covers fit perfectly and feel great – there’s a wonderful clicky sensation, and you can still feel the Action Button haptic-vibes.

To be honest, it’s hard to come up with any negatives for the SANDMARC Leather iPhone 15 case, it is easily one of the best leather iPhone cases I have tried out this year. I guess the outer lip could be a touch more subtle – but there are much worse offenders out there in this regard. I guess it could offer more color options to folks – but I certainly won’t ever want anything other than the black, navy, and brown options personally. The only thing I can think of is the price – these are not cheap cases. Having said that, they are roughly on par with the other brand’s that deliver this sort of quality and I, for one, believe in the whole get what you pay for thing, not mention preferring to wrap my very expensive iPhone 15 Pro in a worthy cover.

If the price scares you off, that’s totally understandable. But if you are looking for a gorgeous leather treatment and plan on spending something in this price range, this is my personal pick for the best leather iPhone 15 case I have tested out yet.

