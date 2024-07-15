Android game and app deals: CHUCHEL, Samorost 3, Machinarium, and more

This afternoon’s pre-Prime Day collection of the best deals on Android games and apps is now ready to go down below. Joining ongoing price drops on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 pre-orders, the Samsung Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, early Prime Day deals have arrived as well. We are tracking offers on Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, its ultra-affordable current-gen Galaxy Tab A9+, and the best prices ever on the 2024 TCL mini-LED Google TVs from $250 (up to $2,000 off), among others. But for now we are on to the Google Play app deals, including titles like CHUCHEL, Samorost 3, Machinarium, Magnetic Shaving Derby, and more. Head below for a closer look.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Passport Photo: ID Photo Print FREE (Reg. $5)
- CHUCHEL $2 (Reg. $6)
- Samorost 3 $2 (Reg. $7)
- Botanicula $2 (Reg. $6)
- Machinarium $2 (Reg. $7)
- TileStorm $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Kiwanuka $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee $2 (Reg. $8)
- Whale Trail Classic $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Happy Game $2 (Reg. $6)
- while True: learn() $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Magnetic Shaving Derby $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- BabyMagica $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Tennis Champs Returns $0.50 (Reg. $6)
- Aftermath $0.50 (Reg. $6)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Pixel Net White – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Stony Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Lineblack – Yellow icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Down in Bermuda $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- My Child Lebensborn $2 (Reg. $3)
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $1 (Reg. $5)
- RPG Ruinverse $2 (Reg. $9)
- RPG Silver Nornir $2 (Reg. $8)
- RPG Asdivine Dios $2 (Reg. $8)
- RPG Infinite Links $2 (Reg. $8)
- Lineverse: One-Line Coloring $1 (Reg. $3)
- Floating Multitasking $0.50 (Reg. $2)
CHUCHEL features:
CHUCHEL is a comedy adventure game. Join the hairy hero Chuchel and his rival Kekel in their quest to retrieve the precious cherry and face numerous puzzles and challenges!
The reward? Cheerful situational humor, wild music and sounds by the band DVA and dozens of hilarious gags that warm up even the coldest of souls. Plus cherries!
