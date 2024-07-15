SteelSeries’ latest Alias USB streaming mic delivers the downlight vibes at $135 low (Reg. $180)

There are a ton of different USB mics out there, be it for your battlestation, podcasting setup, music recording, or otherwise, but the latest SteelSeries Alias model has always really stood out to me. Now down at $134.99 shipped as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day sale, this, frankly, awesome-looking USB mic typically sells for $180 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal undercuts last year’s holiday offering to deliver the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since its debut last fall.

There’s just something about the way the integrated shockmount wraps around the body of the mic, alongside the LEDs shining through the fabric-wrapped exterior and the downlighting that emanates from the bottom of the mic to illuminate the base, that catches my eye. There really aren’t very many USB mics out there that deliver this sort of vibe for me.

It’s not all looks here though, this is indeed a more than capable USB mic that connects directly to your system with no interface needed, alongside the onboard LED minoring that serves up immediate indication of your audio leaves and mute status at a glance. SteelSeries says it is delivering a one-two hardware and software punch here powered by its “high-performance turbo engine known as Sonar for Streamers – get a complete breakdown of what this means in our launch coverage.

SteelSeries Alias Microphone features:

Mic for gaming, broadcasting, and podcasting, level up your stream with Alias and free audio software. Capture a wide range of vocals with a capsule up to three times bigger than other mics. Sonar is the ultimate audio solution, with mixing, easy drag ‘n’ drop app routing, AI noise cancellation, and more (free to download). Check the audio levels and mute status at a glance with green-to-red lighting right on the mic. Enhance the ambiance with a customizable RGB light emanating from below the mic.

