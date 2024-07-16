8Bitdo’s revised SN30 Pro Bluetooth controller with Hall Effect joysticks strikes new $36 low (Reg. $45)

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, the official 8Bitdo storefront is now offering Prime members its revised SN30 Pro Bluetooth Controller with Hall Effect Joysticks for $35.99 shipped. Typically sold for $45, you’re looking at a rare 20% off discount that beats out the previous Amazon low by more than $6. While we have seen a variant of this controller sell for $31.50 at Best Buy, that model does was not the revised version with Hall Effect tech inside. If you aren’t sure what that means, we’ll explain it down below along with some of the controller’s other features.

If you love the look and feel of original SNES controllers, this 8Bitdo offering will make you feel right at home. The only real difference here is that it’s added a bunch of modern tech that allows you to experience the best of both worlds. For instance, you’ll find a wide range of compatibility here with support for Switch, Windows, macOS, Apple TV, iPhone iPad, Android, Raspberry Pi, and so much more. As mentioned above, this model has Hall Effect joysticks. This prevents directional drift from occurring over time, which is something that has plagued everything from Joy Con to even PlayStation 5’s Dualsense controllers.

While there aren’t too many 8Bitdo Prime Day deals at the moment, the ones we have spotted are good ones. Obviously the one above is great, but you can also score a new low on the brand’s full-size backlit Xbox Media Remote at $15. And don’t forget that Arcade1Up’s 4-Player Pong Pub Table is now 40% off and has returned to its $300 low.

8BitDo SN30 Pro Bluetooth Controller features:

Hall Effect Joystick Update.

Compatible with Switch, Windows, Apple, Android, Steam Deck, and Raspberry Pi.

Compatible with iPhone, iPad, macOS and Apple TV now. (Officially Supported)

Full-featured retro controller- clickable joysticks, rumble vibration, motion controls, wireless Bluetooth, rechargeable battery, home and screenshot Buttons and a USB-C connector

Perfect classic d-pad.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!