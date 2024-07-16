Massive 40% price cut takes Arcade1Up’s 4-Player Pong Pub Table down to $300 low

Simon Walsh -
AmazonApps GamesArcade1UpPrime Day 2024
40% off $300

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering Prime members the Arcade1Up 4-Player Pong Pub Table for $299.99 shipped. This table spends most of its time at $500, which means you’re looking at a $200 discount or 40% in savings that’s now up for grabs. Today’s deal is a match for the best price we’ve tracked just once before. Given the multiplayer possibilities here, this is a great option to have around for holiday get togethers, with room for up to four players at once. Learn more about this pub table below.

Equipped with not just Pong, but also Quadra Pong, Pong Doubles, Warlords, Pong Sports, Circus Atari, Tempest, and Super Breakout, you’ll have a total of eight officially licensed games at your disposal. A 17-inch screen up top make it easy for everyone to see what’s happening and “real-feel arcade controls” aim to deliver a retro gaming experience. Once set up, this cabinet measures 33 inches wide and 38 inches tall.

If you’re here, there’s a good chance you like video games. That’s why we recommend you have a look at 8Bitdo’s backlit Xbox Media Remote at a new $15 low. Folks that have an Xbox or want to buy a discounted one (Series X is as low as $370 right now) will turn their console into what will feels like an official streaming media player. Oh, and don’t forget that Backbone One discounts are live from $50.

Arcade1Up 4-Player Pong Pub Table features:

  • 4-Player pub style”cabinet” Design, 8 games in 1
  • 17″ Color LCD screen, assembled, on-screen game selection menu
  • Real-feel arcade controls, Coin less operation

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Arcade1Up Prime Day 2024

About the Author

Simon Walsh

Simon Walsh is an Writer at 9to5Toys. He worked at Apple for over 5 years. Get to know him more on Twitter.

Simon Walsh's favorite gear

Keychron Mechanical Keyboards

8Bitdo Controllers

Watches from Fossil, Citizen, Anne Klein, and more up t...
Dreame’s AI-powered intelligent cleaning bots do ...
EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Select Cut self-propelled lawn m...
Rare Prime Day deal knocks Apple’s official black...
Amazon offers Calvin Klein’s best-selling underwe...
Learn the secrets of your past with the AncestryDNA and...
Nanoleaf’s sophisticated wood-like hexagon wall l...
First post-launch deal knocks HP’s new Omnibook X...
Load more...
Show More Comments