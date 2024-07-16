Massive 40% price cut takes Arcade1Up’s 4-Player Pong Pub Table down to $300 low

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering Prime members the Arcade1Up 4-Player Pong Pub Table for $299.99 shipped. This table spends most of its time at $500, which means you’re looking at a $200 discount or 40% in savings that’s now up for grabs. Today’s deal is a match for the best price we’ve tracked just once before. Given the multiplayer possibilities here, this is a great option to have around for holiday get togethers, with room for up to four players at once. Learn more about this pub table below.

Equipped with not just Pong, but also Quadra Pong, Pong Doubles, Warlords, Pong Sports, Circus Atari, Tempest, and Super Breakout, you’ll have a total of eight officially licensed games at your disposal. A 17-inch screen up top make it easy for everyone to see what’s happening and “real-feel arcade controls” aim to deliver a retro gaming experience. Once set up, this cabinet measures 33 inches wide and 38 inches tall.

If you’re here, there’s a good chance you like video games. That’s why we recommend you have a look at 8Bitdo’s backlit Xbox Media Remote at a new $15 low. Folks that have an Xbox or want to buy a discounted one (Series X is as low as $370 right now) will turn their console into what will feels like an official streaming media player. Oh, and don’t forget that Backbone One discounts are live from $50.

Arcade1Up 4-Player Pong Pub Table features:

4-Player pub style”cabinet” Design, 8 games in 1

17″ Color LCD screen, assembled, on-screen game selection menu

Real-feel arcade controls, Coin less operation

