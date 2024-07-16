Bose flagship QuietComfort Ultra Wireless ANC Earbuds hit $229 Amazon low for Prime Day

As part of its Prime Day deals, and joining the best price of the year on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2, Amazon is now offering its best deal ever on the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds. Regularly $299, you can now land a set down at $229 shipped. This is $70 off and the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Outside of a fleeting deal only available from Dell on the White Smoke set, this is the lowest price we have tracked and the first chance to land a price like this on all three colorways.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless ANC Earbuds hit Amazon low for Prime Day

If you ask me, you’re looking at one of maybe five of the best earbuds you can buy…maybe even top three. I certainly wouldn’t be mad at folks grabbing a set of Apple’s flagships while they are even lower at $169, but Bose is Bose afterall.

Pulling everything from the previous-generation set and taking it up a notch, the latest Bose Ultra buds deliver spatial audio support alongside the active noise cancellation that has made the brand a household name for the last several years – “customTune technology analyzes each ear and adapts sound so the active noise cancelling earbuds offer a premium listening experience that’s custom tailored just for you.”

There are three listening modes here:

Focus with world-class noise cancellation in Quiet Mode, hear your surroundings in Aware Mode, and engage in full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio using Immersion Mode

From there, you can expect to land 6 hours of listening time just from the buds along before you factor in the charging case with 20-minute fast charge tech that extends it by 2 additional hours.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds features:

Tap into a deeply immersive listening experience that places the audio directly in front of you and makes your music feel more real than ever before. CustomTune technology analyzes each ear and adapts sound so the active noise cancelling earbuds offer a premium listening experience that’s custom tailored just for you. Swap between nine soft eartips and stability bands to find the perfect fit that feels snug and comfortable for those extra-long listening sessions. Focus with world-class noise cancellation in Quiet Mode, hear your surroundings in Aware Mode, and engage in full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio using Immersion Mode

