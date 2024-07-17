Keep sprinklers on a tight schedule with the Eve Aqua smart water controller at new $80 low (Reg. $150)

As part of its ongoing Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the best price yet on the Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller for $79.95 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. With its price tag already cut down from its usual $150 rate, youâ€™re looking at a massive, combined 47% markdown here that gives you back $70 in savings. After the last year of roller coaster discounts keeping between its MSRP and the former $100 low in frequent periods, youâ€™ll be getting the best price we have seen anywhere on this smart device â€“ beating out the former low by $20.

This smart device gives you full control of your sprinkler or irrigation system via the Eve app or Siri. It comes with HomeKit support, does not require a bridge or gateway network, and is fully compatible with Thread out of the box. Youâ€™ll be able to set schedules to automatically water your garden, with functions to keep track of how much water youâ€™re using and an auto shut-off feature so you wonâ€™t have to eye your water meter constantly or worry about accidental flooding. It is also compatible with all popular hose systems and multi-channel water distributors like Gardena or KÃ¤rcher.

For more smart home options that you can add to your backyard, garden, etc., check out our coverage of the popular Rachioâ€™s Smart Hose Timer and Sprinkler Controllers that hit new lows. You can browse through all the best Prime Day Green Deals in ourÂ one-stop-shopping hub over atÂ Electrek, or read through ourÂ full compendium hereÂ of the live deals atÂ 9to5ToysÂ â€“ both of which are broken down into categories and will be updated regularly as new deals come in.

Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller features:

Eve Aqua requires iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS/iPadOS.

Control your sprinkler or irrigation system via the Eve app, Siri, or onboard button. Or effortlessly set up schedules that automatically water your garden independently of your iPhone and home network â€“ even when youâ€™re on vacation.

Say goodbye to watching the water meter or flooding your garden thanks to the auto shut-off function, and keep track of how much water your garden is consuming.

Compatible with all popular hose systems and multi-channel water distributors such as from Gardena or KÃ¤rcher, offers 7 watering periods. The battery-operated, weatherproof & UV resistant product was developed in Germany for maximum performance under all conditions. Our highly professional, multilingual product support team is also based in Germany and ready to assist.

HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security; Get up and running in a flash with quick and easy set up and no need for a bridge or gateway; Joins your Thread network automatically (supports Bluetooth and Thread).

100% Privacy: No Eve cloud, no registration, no tracking. Local intelligence and direct communication without bridge or cloud dependency.

