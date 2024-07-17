Greenworks’ 80V 26-inch cordless electric hedge trimmer hits new $165 low for today only (Reg. $250)

Alongside Amazon’s ongoing Prime Day deals and courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 26-inch Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer for $164.99 shipped. Usually going for $250, this model has seen few discounts since the new year began, with the biggest of them being the two previous 1-day sales we saw in February and March that dropped costs to the former $175 low. Today’s deal lands as a 34% markdown, beating our previous mention by $10 and landing it at the lowest price we have tracked. It even beats out Amazon, where you’ll find the tool only option sitting $55 higher, while the included battery and charger package is unavailable for purchase all together.

This 80V hedge trimmer from Greenworks arrives powered by a 2.0Ah battery that can keep the brushless motor running for up to 60 minutes of continuous use on a single charge. It sports 26-inch dual-action blades that can max out at 3,200 strokes per minute and provides a 3/4-inch cutting capacity to tackle pruning and shaping jobs around your yard and/or garden. Designed with efficiency and comfort in mind, it also features a 180-degree rotating rear handle that better ensures safer handling and a far easier time hitting different angles to finish the job. Head below for more.

80V 26-inch Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer features:

Enjoy constant, fade-free power with no dangerous emissions, smells, hassles, or maintenance with the battery-powered Greenworks 80V 26” hedge trimmer. Limbs up to 1.1” are no match for this lightweight, quiet-running trimmer. It features dual-action, 26” laser-cut steel cutting blades and consistent cutting speeds up to 3,200 strokes per minute for fast, efficient cuts. The 180-degree rotating rear handle delivers precision cutting at any angle, and an over-molded, wrap-around front handle provides three-sided gripping for ultimate comfort and control. Greenworks unrivaled Intelligent Power combines TRUBRUSHLESS motor technology, lithium-ion battery power, and ultra-fast control systems for powerful output. Includes 2.0 Ah battery and rapid charger. Battery is compatible with 75+ Greenworks 80V products. Life. Powered. By Greenworks.

