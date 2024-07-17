Logitech’s premium G Pro X 2 wireless gaming headset slips to its lowest price for Prime Day at $180 ($69 off)

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is in full swing, with plenty of PC gaming deals on deck. If you are still looking for a new gaming headset, then you should grab Logitech’s G Pro X 2 wireless gaming headset in black at $180.49 shipped. Regularly fetching $249, this premium wireless gaming headset is down 28% or $70 for Prime Day. It’s now down to the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. The white variant is seeing a lighter 24% discount, dropping to $190 from its usual price of $249.

The Logitech G Pro X 2 is a wireless gaming headset that features 50mm Graphene drivers for “clear and immersive audio with low distortion.” Equipped with Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, this G Pro X 2 headset is good for up to 50 hours of usage on a single charge, and it also offers up to 30m of 2.4GHz wireless range. Other highlights of the Logitech G Pro X 2 wireless gaming headset include tri-mode connectivity, a 6mm detachable cardioid microphone boom, support for DTS 7.1 surround sound, and more.

If you are looking for more gaming gear, then Razer is offering some sweet deals on its peripherals, including a $30 discount on its Kraken V3 Wired USB gaming headset at $70 (Reg. $100). Also, don’t forget to check out their deals on 2024 Blade gaming laptops with up to $300 in savings.

Logitech G Pro X 2 wireless gaming headset features:

Pro Gaming Headset: Based on the award-winning PRO X Gaming Headset, the new PRO X 2 was collaboratively designed with and for pro gamers to help them win

Clear Audio: 50mm Graphene drivers provide clear and immersive audio with low distortion—capturing the entire soundscape of the game with audio cues like footsteps and actions

Long Battery Life and Range: Equipped with pro-grade Logitech LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, with up to 50 hours of battery life and up to 30m of 2.4 GHz wireless range

Comfortable: These noise isolating headphones have rotating durable hinge and rotating soft memory foam earpads—available in leatherette or breathable velour

