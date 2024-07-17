Save up to $300 on Philips’ 3200 espresso machine with bean grinder and touchscreen for Prime Day

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering a big-time price drop on the the Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo Milk Frother down at $499.99 shipped. This is a regularly $799 espresso machine that has been hovering in the $750 range at Amazon lately. We did see a one-day deal at $499 earlier this year, but pricing rarely gets that low and now’s your chance to land as much as $300 in savings for Prime Day. There are plenty of options for espresso machines in this price range, but the Philips 3200 is now hundreds of dollars off while delivering one of the better automated experiences with one-touch brewing in my opinion. Hit the jump for more details.

The one touch-brewing on the Philips 3200 Series includes iced coffee all summer long as well as five other black and milked choices (espresso, coffee, iced coffee, cappuccino and latte macchiato). Joining the built-in 12-step bean grinder for the freshest possible brew you could ask for at home, it features a 100% pure ceramic build that looks great on the countertop as well as the LatteGo system that provides “silky smooth milk froth, even with your favorite plant-based milk alternatives.”

Prefer single-serve? First hit up this near-doorbuster worthy deal on Keurig’s originally $90 K-Express Coffee Maker at $50 and then scope out these wild prices on Amazon’s K-cups. We are talking literally $0.15 per cup here – you can score enough coffee to last you the rest of the year for maybe $50 (although pricing starts at $25 or so).

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine features:

With Philips 3200 Series easily make iced coffee and up to 5 black and milk-based coffee varieties at the touch of a button! Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans at the perfect temperature

LatteGo Milk System: Top your coffee off with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth

Intuitive Touch Display: Select the perfect coffee for your mood with just one touch

My Coffee Choice Menu: Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage and choose from three different settings to suit your preferences. The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction

