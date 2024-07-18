ALLPOWERS R600 BEIGE portable power station hits new $179 low in post-Prime Day sales (Reg. $269)

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS R600 BEIGE Portable Power Station for $179 shipped. Normally going for $269, we’ve only seen two previous discounts since 2024 began, dropping to $209 at the tail-end of January and rising back to its MSRP until April when it fell lower to $199. The recent Amazon Prime Day event saw things return to $199, with today’s post-Prime Day deal coming in as a greater 33% markdown that beats our previous mention by $20 and lands it at a new all-time low. If the color scheme doesn’t fit your tastes, its more uniformed model is also down at $179 as an additional option.

Built around LiFePO4 battery cells with a 299Wh capacity and a 600W output, this power station is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with a stable 110V. With its two AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, one cigarette lighter port, and a wireless charger on top for your personal devices, it will be able to meet all your needs while you’re on the road or out in the wilds. It fully charges within one hour via a wall outlet, or can be charged with up to 400W of solar input or by means of your car’s cigarette lighter which takes several hours longer.

More ALLPOWERS power station deals:

Be sure to also check out Phase 2 of Bluetti’s ongoing Prime Day sale that will continue through the rest of the month and is now taking up to $4,428 off the company’s power stations and bundles. You’ll also find a better-than-ever deal on EcoFlow’s DELTA Max (1600) power station bundled alongside a smart extra battery for a 4,032Wh capacity at the lowest price we’ve seen to date. You can also read through all the hangover Amazon Prime Day Green Deals in our updated hub here, or head to our regular Green Deals hub for new deals as they come in.

ALLPOWERS R600 Beige Portable Power Station features:

ALLPOWERS R600 portable power station can power 8 essential devices simultaneously with stable 110V voltage. 2 AC, 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C, 1 Cigarette lighter, 1 Wireless Charger meet all your needs. With durable LiFePO4 battery cells and more capacity of 299wh, R600 can be used and recharged more than 3500 times. Eco mode can shut down R600 at a fixed time, and BMS can optimize the internal current cycle, making R600 regular use up to 10 years.

