Expand your Logitech G setup with a new now low on its latest Yeti Orb RGB gaming mic at $50

Amazon is now offering the Logitech G Yeti Orb Condenser RGB Gaming Microphone for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the first notable deal we have tracked on this model since it debuted on Amazon last fall and the lowest price we can find. In some ways a modern, gaming-focused replacement for the once quite popular Yeti Snowball mics, the G Yeti Orb lands with an updated, albeit similarly rounded, design, an adjustable desktop tripod, and some RGB lighting action too.

At the heart of the operation here you’ll find a rounded form-factor housing a cardioid mic capsule designed to zero-in on your voice and ignore much of the unwanted noise around you (key clicks, and so on) with simple plug-and-play USB connectivity to your system (no audio interface needed).

This mic also includes software control, much like the rest of the Logitech G gear you might have in your setup, alongside the brand’s LIGHTSYNC RGB action – the “RGB logo and status light work with LIGHTSYNC in G HUB to enable custom illumination effects and adapt to your play for a more immersive gaming experience.” Our launch coverage details the specs even further.

If you are looking, however, to setup an XLR mic, we happen to have spotted some new lows on some of the best audio interfaces in the game right now for folks who don’t need multi-tracking setups – Focusrite’s 4th Gen Scarlett models now start from $110.

And for those of you looking to upgrade the battlestation PC all together, the best prices ever are now live on the 2024 Razer Blade gaming laptops with up to $300 in savings.

Logitech G Yeti Orb Condenser RGB Gaming Mic features:

It’s that easy: Logitech G Yeti Orb is a premium RGB gaming microphone with LIGHTSYNC that delivers best-in-class audio performance and ease of use via a simple USB connection

LIGHTSYNC RGB lights: RGB logo and status light work with LIGHTSYNC in G HUB to enable custom illumination effects and adapt to your play for a more immersive gaming experience

Condenser mic capsule: Optimized for game streaming, the condenser capsule features a cardioid pickup pattern that zeroes in on your voice, reducing key clicks and other noise

USB plug and play: Yeti Orb is the easiest way to bring clear, focused sound to your gaming and content creation; just plug in the USB cable and you’re ready to go

