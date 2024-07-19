Peak summer weather has arrived, enjoy it with this 4-piece rattan conversation set at $130 shipped (Reg. $170)

Amazon shoppers can now score this Greesum 4-piece Rattan Outdoor Conversation Set for $129.97 shipped once the on-page $10 off coupon has been clipped. Across all colorways of this, you’ll see a typical price of $170 (or higher). This means that you’re able to secure $40 in savings off an already affordable outdoor furniture set. Today’s deal has only been beaten once, it was late in the night, lasted just a few hours, and came in at a mere $1 less. With the peak summer season upon us and comfortable fall temperatures around the corner, this is undoubtedly a good time to pick up some outdoor furniture. Head below for more details about this set.

Despite having such a low price tag, you’re able to not only secure this 4-piece outdoor rattan wicker conversation set, but also have it delivered to your door. In includes a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table. One of the things I like most about this set is that the table has a glass top. This makes it easy to quickly wipe down and keep looking as good as new. Weather-resistant materials are used throughout, ensuring you can add it to your setup with no need to worry about any added layers of protection during standard storms and the like.

Another way to add some outdoor seating is with this 120-gallon storage box at $123.50. It doubles as a bench, and provides a ton of space for hiding outdoor games, tools, and so much more. This deal delivers $24 off and a new Amazon low. And if you’re also interested in a new office chair, check out FlexiSpot’s OC2 ergonomic solution at $72, which is a price that takes a whopping 52% off.

Greesum 4-piece Rattan Outdoor Conversation Set features:

Modern and comfortable rattan wicker construction with soft cushions for a stylish and relaxing outdoor experience

Versatile 4 piece set includes loveseat, 2 chairs and glass top coffee table for lounging and entertaining

Durable and weather resistant materials hold up to the elements; anti-rust and anti-corrosion treatment

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!