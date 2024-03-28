Check out 8BitDo’s new wonderfully retro C64 keyboard with Super Buttons and Super Stick

Last summer the folks over at 8BitDo unleashed their epic NES and Famicom edition mechanical keyboards, complete with the giant programmable Super Buttons, and now, the new C64 edition has arrived. A popular release among 9to5 readers originally, fans of the classic Commodore 64 are in for a treat with this latest release. Complete with a similarly retro vibe alongside just about all of the modern amenities found on the now discounted NES and Famicom versions, the new 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard C64 edition is now available for pre-order ahead of release. Head below for a closer look and more details.

8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard C64 edition with Super Stick action

The new 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard C64 edition provides just about all of the same features as the original NES and Famicom versions to deliver another wonderfully retro mechanical gaming keyboard compatible with Windows 10 and above as well as Android 9.0 and up. It features an 87-key layout, Kailh switches, a hot-swappable PCB, support for n-key rollover, and access to the 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2 for custom keyboard mapping.

There are two key differences here from the originals. Firstly, 8BitDo has flipped out the dye-sublimation PBT keycaps with MDA-like height on the first versions for double-shot ABS keycaps with an SA profile for the C64 version.

But the real kicker on the Commodore 64 keyboard is the new peripherals. Both the NES and Famicom versions shipped with a pair of giant programmable Super Buttons that look like oversized face buttons from an original NES controller. The C64 version includes similar buttons as well, but also includes an oversized 8BitDo Super Stick too (seen above).

We are tracking some deals on the NES and Famicom models right now, but the new 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard C64 edition is also now available for pre-order at $109.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. The Amazon pre-order guarantee is in place here – you will be charged the lowest price it drops to before release no matter how much you pay now. It is expected to begin shipping in September.

