iOttie’s new Qi2 MagSafe dashboard or windshield car mount just fell to its lowest price at $42 (25% off)

We featured the new iOttie Qi2 MagSafe car mount for your dashboard and windshield when it first appeared on Amazon last month, and today we are tracking the first deal. iOttie has long been a leader in the smartphone car mount game, offering up notable solutions in that mid-range price point, but today it’s time for a new low on its latest Qi2 15W MagSafe model at $41.70 shipped. Regularly $55, this is nearly 25% off, the first deal we have tracked, and a subsequent Amazon low.

There are certainly more affordable MagSafe options out there, like this MaSafe ESR model we featured on sale today at just $19, but there are also far more expensive options too. iOttie splits the difference while still landing with the latest in Qi2 charging tech that delivers the max 15W of juice to your iPhone while your on the road so the tunes are always flowing and you always know where you’re going – it ships with a 20W power adapter in the box too.

It utilizes built-in N52 magnets to hold your iPhone in place alongside a mounting face coated in “soft, anti-slip silicone for a gentle connection with added grip.” The telescopic arm extends from the base up to 6.75-inches to provide a 260-degree arc while a ball joint “allows you to rotate, swivel, and tilt the mount cradle for an ideal and safe viewing position while you drive.” As mentioned above, this model attaches, using a suction cup, to your windshield or dashboard with a sticky gel formula for extra security.

If you are, however, looking for a higher-end solution, perhaps one with a more Apple-inspired design, I highly recommend you check out the new Satechi model we reviewed recently – Space Grey styles, an attractive design, and 15W Qi2 charging highlight the feature list here. All of the details are right here.

iOttie Qi2 MagSafe car mount features:

Qi2-Certified Wireless Charging: The Velox Qi2 Mini car phone mount wirelessly charges Qi2-compatible devices at speeds of up to 15W. 20W USB-C power adapter included.

Designed for Qi2-enabled devices and MagSafe iPhones: Including the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series, and iPhone 15 series, as well as official MagSafe and MagSafe compatible cases.

Secure Hold: This wireless car charger utilizes powerful, built-in N52 magnets to hold your phone securely in place and in perfect position for wireless charging. The mounting face is coated in soft, anti-slip silicone for a gentle connection with added grip.

Adjustable Viewing: The telescopic arm easily extends from 4” to 6.75” and pivots on a 260* arc to give you ultimate flexibility when installing the mount. A versatile ball joint allows you to rotate, swivel, and tilt the mount cradle for an ideal and safe viewing position while you drive.

Dashboard & Windshield Installation: Super strong, reusable suction cup base with sticky gel formula firmly adheres to dashboards and windshields. A dashboard pad is included to ensure secure grip on textured dashboards.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!