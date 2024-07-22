Twelve South’s rarely discounted Chrome model BookArc Flex MacBook stand just dropped to $50.50

Justin Kahn
Reg. $60 $50.50
Twelve South BookArc Flex

We have tracked some notable deals on the latest Twelve South BookArc Flex in the past, but offers on the Chrome model don’t come around all that often at all. The black model was just under $40 recently, down from the regular $50 price tag. But the Chrome model fetches a bit of a premium at $60 and Amazon has just launched a Lightning deal that drops it down to $50.30 shipped. That’s nearly 20% off and one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. There have been some limited sitewide events that knock the price a touch lower, but those are far and few between. Today’s deal is about $1 under the previous price drop in May and the lowest price we can find. 

The Twelve South BookArc Flex is the brand’s latest and arguably most elegant MacBook stand. While I personally prefer the look of the previous-generation model, you’ll need some inserts to get it to work with modern MacBooks – it currently sells for $50 at Amazon – and the latest model certainly still delivers on that sweet metal design (just a personal preference thing here).  

The newer BookArc Flex works with any MacBook or laptop up to 16-inches (1-inch thick), holding everything securely in place with nothing but gravity to maintain the elegant aesthetics here. Saving space on your work surface (or anywhere else for that matter), it not only stows your machine in between uses, but it also makes for a notable clamshell mode companion, allowing you neatly thread charging cables through if needs be, keep the machine cool, and leave your machine’s ports at the ready. 

Just remember, today is your last chance on the Twelve South Prime Day adjacent deals:

Twelve South BookArc Flex features:

The sleek, low-profile design of BookArc Flex cradles your MacBook or laptop vertically in a space-saving stand. Connect an external monitor along with your favorite keyboard + mouse, then your laptop becomes a desktop luxury dock. Use your MacBook in closed clamshell mode, or adjust the settings of your laptop/notebook to operate closed and bypass the sleep function. Place BookArc Flex behind your display to save even more room. Elevates your laptop off the desk away from spills AND improves air flow / heat dissipation to help prevent overheating and prolong the life of your machine. Gravity does all the hard work in BookArc Flex. Simple and effortless. Just set your laptop into BookArc Flex vertically, and it will cradle your laptop. Holds laptops up to 1-inch thick and up to 16″. Non-slip silicone pads prevent sliding or scratching.

