Give your office a major upgrade with this triple monitor mount at $70 (Reg. $120, Amazon low)

Courtesy of the official HUANUO storefront over at Amazon you can now find its Triple Monitor Mount for $69.99 shipped. For comparison, this model generally sells for $120. Once you’ve done the math you’ll see that $50 in savings is now up for grabs. This works out to roughly 42% off and marks a return to the all-time low. Using something like this to uplift the monitors you have at your desk will immediately make your office much nicer to look at. Learn more about the features down below.

If you use two or three monitors at home, chances are high that your desk may be feeling a bit cluttered these days. Thankfully, this deal is here to streamline things, bolster ergonomics, and more. Each arm can support a monitor that weighs up to 17.6 pounds and spans 27 inches in size. Each monitor is supported by a gas-spring arm that makes each display feel incredibly lightweight and a cinch to move around. I’ve personally used mounts like this for years and cannot recommend them highly enough.

Folks that would rather have one big display can’t really go wrong with $500 off Samsung’s latest Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor. It’s down to an $800 low, which isn’t bad at all, especially if you are starting from scratch since buying several high-quality monitors can quickly add up. No matter which route you take, don’t forget that this electric standing desk just returned to an Amazon low of $99.

HUANUO Triple Monitor Mount features:

Triple Monitor Stand with Reliable Stability: Thanks to aerospace-grade aluminum and durable gas springcore arms, this triple monitor mount can hold up to 17.6lbs per arm without sagging or wobble. Each gas springcore of the 3 monitor desk mount has been tested to withstand 20,000 lift cycles to ensure long-lasting performance.

3 Monitor Mount with Flexible Angle Adjustment: Enjoy full-motion flexibility with 360° rotation, +/-90° swivel, +/-45° tilt, and 12.2 inch height adjustment range. Whether you are collaborating with colleagues, presenting to clients, or enjoy immersive gaming, this triple monitor stand allows you to find the perfect angle for each monitor.

