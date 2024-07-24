Bring home four of my favorite Matter-enabled RGB smart bulbs at just $5.50 each (Save 24%)

The smart bulbs that I personally use each and every day are back on sale with the official Linkind storefront at Amazon now offering a 4-pack of its Matter RGBTW Light Bulbs for $22.94 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. Folks without Prime can dodge shipping fees by checking out with $35 or more in their cart. Typically sold for $30, today’s deal shaves more than $7 off to deliver nearly 24% in savings. It also comes remarkable close to the all-time low of that is just a couple of dollars less. I’ve been using these for about 2 months now, and you can check out my hands-on review to read all my thoughts. Learn more about the features and specifications down below.

Each one of these bulbs from Linkind emits 800 lumens of brightness and requires just 9W of energy to operate. I’m using these in my office right now and love that I can choose from millions of colors and dial in the perfect look for my space while using the Apple Home app. HomeKit compatibility is thanks to Matter support, which is remarkable given the fact that you’re only spending about $5.50 a bulb here. It also means you’ll be able to control these with Google Assistant, Alexa, SmartThings, and more. This package comes with four bulbs, leaving you with enough to upgrade a couple of rooms or just have some extras on hand.

Continue cashing in on smart home deals when you peruse our dedicated hub right here.

Linkind Matter RGBTW Light Bulb features:

Linkind Matter smart light bulb is compatible with all Matter platforms. You can control all your smart home devices with a single app certified by Matter, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices and upgrading your privacy security without cloud services.

Linkind smart light bulbs have millions of colors, from warm white to cool white (1800K-6500K), and multi-dynamic scenes, that change your mood, including romantic dates, happy parties, quiet reading, etc. When your phone microphone senses sound, our wifi smart bulb will dance with the sound/music.

