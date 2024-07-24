Save $650 on ALLPOWERS’ 2,016Wh R2500 portable power station at $949, bundle options start from $959

Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, ALLPOWERS is offering its R2500 Portable Power Station for $949 shipped, after clipping the on-page $350 off coupon. Normally going for $1,599, it’s seen fewer discounts than other units under the brand, most recently falling back to the $899 low during Prime Day sales and sitting at $979 during ALLPOWERS’ ongoing Prime Day sale direct from its site (ending tomorrow). Today’s deal comes in as a 41% markdown that saves you $650 in total and lands it at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

The R2500 power station’s streamlined unit houses its upgraded LiFePO4 battery that provides a 2,016Wh capacity and can pump out power up to 2,500W (peaking at 4,000W). You’ll find the usual smart controls via the companion app for setting adjustments, as well as 14 output ports to tackle your device and appliance charging needs, with four ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, two DCs, one car port, and one RV outlet. The battery can be fully recharged in just 1.3 hours thanks to its 1,500W max input, or you can connect up to 1,000W of solar input for an equally impressive 2 hour charge, or stack the two means for dual fast charging in only 1 hour.

There are a few bundle options for this particular unit that are worth considering – especially with the Amazon storefront offering matching or better prices over the direct-from-manufacturer sale we mentioned earlier. First, you can grab the power station along with a flexible 200W solar panel for $959, after clipping the two on-page 10% promotion coupons. Next, you can bump the solar panel to a 400W model for $260 more, after clipping/redeeming the appropriate coupons, or get a 600W solar panel with it instead for $1,399, once again taking advantage of the on-page coupons/promos.

ALLPOWERS’ direct Prime Day sale will continue offering up to 50% off discounts through tomorrow, or you can check out Bluetti’s ongoing Prime Day sale that will be running through the end of July, and after switching to its next phase, has increased savings up to $4,428 off its offerings – with a bunch of new all-time low prices on larger units and bundles. If you’re looking for an equally personal power station, you can find Anker’s PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh unit at a 30% markdown for the time being, and for larger units of a different brand there’s the UGREEN PowerRoam 1200 that just hit a new low price too, and offers a larger 1,024Wh capacity, while its PowerRoam 2200 counterpart is sitting at its second-lowest price to date. There’s still some hangover Prime Day Green Deals to browse and take advantage of, though its anyones guess for how much longer, or you can head to our usual Green Deals hub for the latest discounts on eco-friendly gear and equipment.

ALLPOWERS R2500 Portable Power Station features:

【Super fast charging】: ALLPOWERS R2500 has an integrated MPPT charge controller for up to 1000W solar input. At the same time, with the help of proprietary AP-POWER fast charging technology, no bulky power supply adapters are required, only one cable can be used to fully charge the power station within 1.3 hours, the 1500W Max charging power which is also higher than other similar power station. And supports solar and AC charging at the same time to achieve a shorter charging time.

【Power 99% of Electrical Appliances】: With huge rated power of pure sine wave 2500W (Peak 4000W), ALLPOWERS R2500 is ready to power 99% of indoor and outdoor appliances- electric vehicles, TV, coffee maker, air conditioner, toaster, microwave oven, CPAP, drill, Juicer, hair dryer for long time. With 2016Wh battery pack, it features 4* AC outlets, 1* RV outlet, 2* PD 100W USB-C ports, 4* USB-A ports, 2* DC ports, 1* Car socket. 30A RV Outlet is very suitable for long-distance outdoor RV travel.

【Extremely long lifespan LiFePO4 battery】This ALLPOWERS R2500 power station has 2016Wh LiFePO4 battery. The maximum battery capacity is higher than 80% after 3500 cycles of charging and 50% after 6500 cycles. Therefore R2500 lifespan is more than 10 years. Eco mode can shut down R2500 at a fixed time. The R2500 power station features advanced BMS protection that monitors voltage, current and temperature to ensure the safety of the R2500 in all circumstances.

【Smart Control Function & UPS Function】: Easily realized by connecting to ALLPOWERS APP through WIFI/ Bluetooth Power Monitoring/Function Setting/Remote Control/System Upgrade. R2500 is equipped with less than 15ms UPS to ensure the safe operation of CPAP, fish tank, refrigerator or computer when sudden power failure.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!