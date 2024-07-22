UGREEN’s LiFePO4 PowerRoam 1200 station hits new $495 low (Reg. $999), more from $1,299

Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, UGREEN is offering its PowerRoam 1200 Portable Power Station for $495.38 shipped, with a 38% discount being applied automatically at checkout. Normally fetching $999, this device has seen only a small number of discounts since it was first released back in February of 2023, with most repeating the same $799 or $749 rate and our previous mention being a surprise fall to $599 at the top of June. Despite not seeing its price budge during last week’s Prime Day deals, today it comes in as a massive $504 markdown that beats the short-lived former low by $95 and carves out a new all-time low in its place.

The PowerRoam 1200 is built around a LiFePO4 battery that provides a 1,024Wh capacity and a max output of 2,500W that can handle larger appliances during power outages. It can recharge 0 to 80% via a wall outlet in just 50 minutes, with a full charge taking a little longer at 1.5 hours – and if two 200W solar panels are attached, you’ll get a full battery in only three to four hours. You’ll be able to monitor and control its settings in real time on the UGREEN app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and it offers 13 port options to cover your appliance and device charging needs: six ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, two DCs, and one car port.

There’s also the larger PowerRoam 2200 Portable Power Station that is at $1,299, down from $1,999. With this model you’ll be getting a larger 2,048Wh capacity that you can expand further up to 12,000Wh when connected to five expansion batteries (sold separately). Thanks to its PowerZip tech, you can expect a full recharge in just 1.5 hours via a standard wall outlet, or you can plug in up to 1,200W of solar input for when you’re away from home. Featuring a 4-wheel detachable trolley design, you’ll have all the typical smart controls through the UGREEN app, as well as six AC ports, two USB-A ports, four USB-C ports, two DC ports, one RV port, and one car port to cover all your device and appliance charging needs.

There are still a bunch of great lingering deals on power stations across a few brands, like Bluetti’s ongoing Prime Day sale that will be running through the rest of July and is currently taking up to $4,428 off popular units and bundles. You’ll also find the EcoFlow DELTA Max (1600) Portable Power Station bundled with a smart extra battery (giving you a 4,032Wh capacity) at the lowest price we’ve tracked. And for today only, you can grab the much more personal Anker SOLIX 522 Powerhouse at its second-lowest price. There’s still some hangover Prime Day Green Deals to browse and take advantage of, though its anyones guess for how much longer, or you can head to our usual Green Deals hub for the latest discounts on eco-friendly gear and equipment.

UGREEN PowerRoam 1200 Portable Power Station features:

[Ultra-Fast Recharging] – Charging from 0 to 80% in just 50 minutes and fully charging in 1.5 hours by AC input with PowerZip technology. Or charge the PowerRoam 1200 Portable Power Station in 3-4 hours with 2x 200W solar panels.

[Power Devices Up to 2500W] – U-Turbo technology powers up the solar generator allowing support for high-wattage appliances of up to 2500W. Power most of your essential appliances with no worry.

[10-Year Battery Life] – The advanced LiFePO4 EV-rated batteries provide a 6X longer service life compared to traditional lithium-ion battery, so you’re better prepared for unforseen events, now or 10 years from now.

[Extreme Portability] – With a lightweight size of only 25.4 lbs, you can take your camping power station around with no effort. Also, built-in 13 output ports make the power station easier to use.

[Control In Your Hands] – Download the UGREEN app for control of your PowerRoam 1200 anywhere! Access functions like Quiet Mode, Power-Saving Mode, Child Safety Lock and more.

