New official LE Concord DualSense Wireless Controller brings the sci-fi vibes, pre-order now

Just ahead of next month’s official debut of Concord and its PvP battles on PS5, the new official limited edition DualSense Wireless Controller has arrived. Sony says the design “showcases the colourfully vibrant nature of this new and spectacular sci-fi” experience with pre-orders now live roughly one month before the game itself goes prime time.

New official LE Concord DualSense Wireless Controller

While I was, at first, quite skeptical of Concord, the whimsical nature, amusing characters, and colorful world on display in the first-look trailer and gameplay footage we got to scope out during the May State of Play showcase has me intrigued. While how things actually play out once the game finally unleashes worldwide remain to be seen, I will have my eye on this one.

In the meantime, it’s all about the new Concord Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller. I tend be a fan of these sorts of retro-inspired, galactic designs we are seeing here. The game doesn’t necessarily fall into that category for me, but the iconography here certainly reminds me of a sort future-past reaching for the stars sort of vibe, and I’m here for it.

I might even argue this is a gamepad worth checking out for folks that might not even be all that into the game itself.

Sony says it features “elements of the Galactic Guide and Faster-Than-Light interstellar travel,” but outside of the paint job it is very much the same DualSense gamepad PS5 gamers know and (mostly) love – haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, built-in microphone, 3.5mm jack, dedicated mute button, create button, and compatibility with PS5, PC, and Mac systems. It can even link up with Android and iOS mobile phones.

Pre-orders are now live directly from the PlayStation site at $89.99.

Here are some more official images of the new Concord Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller:

