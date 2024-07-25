Jackery’s latest SolarSaga 100 Prime bifacial mountable solar panel at new $179 low (Save $120)

The official Jackery Amazon storefront is offering its newest SolarSaga 100 Prime Bifacial DIY Solar Panel for $179 shipped, after clipping the on-page $120 off coupon. Normally fetching $299 since first releasing in May, we’ve mainly seen discounts on the bundled Roam Kit package that gives you the solar panel along with the Explorer 1000 power station, but today you’re getting a great deal on the panel alone to pair along with any Jackery power station you may already own. An updated version of the Solar Generator 1000 Roam Kit, now with two 100 Prime solar panels can be currently found on Amazon for pre-order at $1,259, after clipping the on-page $120 off coupon.

Jackery’s latest addition to the solar market, the SolarSaga 100 Prime solar panel has been redesigned with an arc form factor that is meant to be mounted for more solar charging permanence. Whether its in a courtyard, on your balcony, or attached to your vehicles like boats and RVs – this handy device is finally here to allow for charging on the go! No more waiting to get to your destination and hoping for good weather before setting up! Plus, it also comes with an IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating, as well as extreme weather and heat resistance, to better assist in its more long-term duties wherever you roam. Head below for more.

Check out Bluetti’s ongoing Prime Day sale that will be running through the end of July, and after switching to its next phase, has increased savings up to $4,428 off its offerings – with a bunch of new all-time low prices on larger units and bundles. If you’re looking for an equally personal power station, you can find Anker’s PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh unit at a 30% markdown for the time being, and for larger units of a different brand there’s the UGREEN PowerRoam 1200 that just hit a new low price too, and offers a larger 1,024Wh capacity, while its PowerRoam 2200 counterpart is sitting at its second-lowest price to date. There’s still some hangover Prime Day Green Deals to browse and take advantage of, though its anyones guess for how much longer, or you can head to our usual Green Deals hub for the latest discounts on eco-friendly gear and equipment.

Jackery SolarSaga 100 Prime Solar Panel features:

Yielding Prime Power: Harnessing bifacial energy generation – The SolarSaga 100 Prime DIY Solar Panel boosts power output by up to 20%, with solar energy generated, via both surfaces of the panel. Boasting a remarkable 25% conversion efficiency, the portable solar charger delivers stable output, even on cloudy days and in dim-lighting. Its full black design, coupled with an unshaded front maximizes sunlight absorption, for enhanced energy efficiency.

10 Years Reliable Usage: Delivering 80% output even after 10 years use, The SolarSaga 100 Prime DIY Solar Panel ensures long-lasting performance and durability. Approved by 18 IEC quality tests, including drop and humidity freeze tests, the product works well in diverse conditions. The IP68 waterproof rating allows a smooth function – even in extreme temperatures, ranging from -40℉ to 185℉. Use in desert heat, to snowy landscapes.

Easy Setup for Versatility: The SolarSaga 100 Prime DIY Solar Panel offers flexible combinations, meeting all your requirements – whether it’s one piece for small balconies, one or two pieces for vehicles, four pieces for yachts, or eight pieces for off-grid cabins. Featuring 12 mounting holes the solar charger, further provides safe installation and stable power generation. Additionally – the included Z Bracket Kit makes van installation and upgrade effortless and easy.

Eco-friendly Green Power: The SolarSaga 100 Prime adopts no-lead manufacturing and 100% eco-friendly packaging, creating a significantly positive impact on the environment. Rounded corners provide a comfortable, scratch-resistant grip, while a 57° windward angle, and 123° large bevel create smooth curves, reducing wind noise and enhancing aesthetic appeal.

What You Get:1 * Jackery SolarSaga 100 Prime, 1 * Anderson to DC8020 Adaptor, 1*Z Bracket Kit, 1 * User Guide, 1 * 5-Year Warranty with Hassle-free Customer Support

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!