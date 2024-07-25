Moza Vision GS review: The premium sim racing wheel with a rotating touch screen [Video]

Moza’s latest sim racing accessory is the Vision GS Steering wheel. With a futuristic GT-centered design, the Vision GS incorporates a premium build and materials, a rotating display, and 72 programmable input signals for a genuinely immersive sim-racing experience. But it all comes at a cost. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Moza Vison GS Overview

The Moza GS is now the most expensive sim racing wheel Moza offers at $750. Moza has plenty of more affordable wheels as well, but the feature list on the Vision GS is extensive.

At 310mm, it’s the widest non-round or d-shaped wheel that Moza offers.

Moza didn’t skimp on the materials, either. The back plate is made of aerospace-grace aluminum alloy with a carbon fiber-reinforced composite face plate. It looks and feels the part of a high-quality race car wheel and has no noticeable flex.

Moza Vision GS: Video

All over the wheel are buttons and knobs that can be customized. Vision GS features 72 different programmable input signals. Two of those buttons are located on the back – a short distance from where my middle fingers rest. It also comes with an extensive sheet of stickers to customize the buttons with labels once a button layout is set.

It’s worth noting that the Moza GS V2P has quite a few pre-labeled buttons, knobs, and dials, but the face plate of the Vision GS is an entirely blank slate.

The grips and top are wrapped in hand-stitched microfiber leather. It looks and feels very high quality with a soft, smooth texture.

HD Circular Display

With the Vision GS, Moza is going for a futuristic design. At its core is a 2.85-inch rotating touchscreen that is completely customizable. The wheel has its own 1.3GHz quad-core processor, and the display features a 60Hz refresh rate. A sensor in the wheel will rotate the screen as the wheel rotates to keep the display level with the horizon.

By default, different presets are saved on the wheels, which can be cycled by swiping up and down. Some of those presets also have different tabs, which can be cycled by swiping left and right.

These different dashboards can be completely customized from within the Moza Pithouse software. You can either duplicate an existing dashboard and tweak it how you like or start completely from scratch to build your own. I found starting from scratch to be overwhelming but it is easy to pick your favorite preset and modify it from there.

You’ll notice in the video above that there is a slight delay in the screen rotation. It’s only noticeable when making quick movements on the wheel, though. In most situations where I was making quick movements, I was not staring at the screen. If I make quick adjustments to save a slide in a corner, I look at my monitor rather than the wheel. I found myself using the on-wheel screen mainly on the straights and sometimes mid-corner, where the wheel is not moving very much.

RPM lights

Across the top of the wheel is a bank of LED RMP lights. On other wheels, I’ve found these lights to be more of a gimmick than anything usable. But, there are a couple of features that make them more usable on the Vison GS wheel.

First off, they’re bright. When they start flashing red, they are much more visible than other RPM LED lights that I have used on other wheels.

Additionally, they sit higher on the wheel than others. This placement and their brightness make them some of the most usable lights I have seen on a sim-racing wheel.

In-Use – Ergonomics

Throughout this review, I’ll mainly compare the new Vision GS to the Moza GS V2P. It’s the only wheel I have extensive experience with in a similar category.

One of the first things I noticed about the Vision GS compared to the GS V2P was that with the extra 10mm width, the wheel also allows my hands to be more square. On the V2P, it feels like the grips angle slightly in at the bottom. The Vision GS feels more even from top to bottom on the grips, which I enjoy more.

One of my only complaints with ergonomics is that the dials are harder to reach than the V2P. I have to contort my hands to get my thumb far enough down to make adjustments. Now, typically, you would never be making these adjustments mid-corner, and that might not be an issue, but in situations where you need to make quick adjustments, I found it easier to make those adjustments on the V2P.

Moza Vision GS: Buttons

All of the buttons and dials feel high-quality. They require some force to push or adjust, which makes it harder to press a button accidentally. They also have a lot of tactile feedback to ensure you know when you have pressed a button. The buttons on the GS V2P are a bit mushier and can feel more vague.

My only complaint with the buttons, and this is very nit-picky, is that they sit slightly loose in their housing. When Forza Motorsport starts up and inevitably the wheel begins to shake for a few seconds, the wheel itself doesn’t sound as high quality as the GS V2P I had been using. But, I know that isn’t the case, and when I’m using the wheel, I never notice that slop in the buttons that makes for a shaking rattle sound.

Moza Vison GS: Paddles

Coming from the GS V2P, the magnetic shift paddles don’t feel as snappy on the Vision GS. But that is by design. Moza describes the shift levers as equipped with pre-installed silencer pads for a noise-free shifting experience.

Personally, I’m not sure that I prefer the quiet shifting experience. I enjoy the snappier sound and feel of the V2P, but in some situations, having a quieter paddle would be beneficial.

9to5Toys’ Take

Sim racing can be a costly hobby. But for those who have the means and the desire to use high-quality products, there are incredible pieces out there, like the Moza Vision GS wheel.

While $750 is a lot to pay for a wheel, Moza has kept the price pretty reasonable. Considering that the Fanatec BMW M4 GT3 wheel is priced at $1,500, the Vision GS could be much more expensive if a different brand offered it. Moza has created plenty of affordable entry-level sim-racing components and has an impressive lineup of higher-quality offers. The Vision GS is a great wheel packed with features for those who want a more premium racing experience.

