Corsair K70 RGB Pro mechanical gaming keyboard with Cherry MX Red linear switches drops to $85 Amazon low ($65 off)

We’ve seen a handful of deals on mechanical keyboards over the last few days, including the one that drops 8Bitdo’s Famicom-style Retro mechanical keyboard to $60. But if you are looking for one with a full-sized layout, then this deal that drops Corsair’s K70 RGB Pro mechanical keyboard in black to $84.99 shipped on Amazon is a no-brainer. This keyboard with Cherry MX Red switches has seen several discounts over the last few months, dropping well below its usual price of $150. Today’s deal, however, lands it at the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon, knocking $15 off its previous all-time low of $100.

The Corsair K70 RGB Pro keyboard that’s discounted right now comes with Cherry MX Red linear switches, which are relatively quieter than the tactile ones on the model that’s seeing a lighter 41% discount at $100 (it regularly sells for $170). With this keyboard, you get a full-sized layout, a solid build quality with anodized brushed aluminum frame, and support for per-key RGB lighting. You also get additional media controls on the top, along with a volume roller. Other highlights of the Corsair K70 RGB Pro mechanical keyboard include support for USB passthrough, a detachable wrist rest and a braided USB cable, PBT doubleshot keycaps, and more.

If you are looking to pair this with a new gaming mouse, then be sure to check out the Glorious Model D- gaming mouse that’s down to $25 from its usual price of $50. Also, feel free to swing by our PC gaming deals hub to see if you like some other discounted gaming gear.

Corsair K70 RGB Pro mechanical gaming keyboard features

Powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology: Enables a new level of K70 performance, processing and transmitting your inputs up to 8x faster than conventional gaming keyboards with 8,000Hz hyper-polling, 4,000Hz key scanning, and up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing while maintaining speed performance.

100% CHERRY MX RGB Brown Mechanical Keyswitches: Feature a tactile bump mid-press for gamers and typists looking for light feedback, and are guaranteed for 100 million keystrokes.

PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycaps with Standard Bottom Row: A precision-molded keycap set with a standard bottom row layout resists wear, fading, and shine, with 1.5mm thickness for rigid stability.

Switch on the Competition: Flip the tournament switch to focus on winning those crucial games, automatically locking to distraction-free static backlighting and disabling accidental macro activations.

