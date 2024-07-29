Corsair K70 RGB Pro mechanical gaming keyboard with Cherry MX Red linear switches drops to $85 Amazon low ($65 off)

We’ve seen a handful of deals on mechanical keyboards over the last few days, including the one that drops 8Bitdo’s Famicom-style Retro mechanical keyboard to $60. But if you are looking for one with a full-sized layout, then this deal that drops Corsair’s K70 RGB Pro mechanical keyboard in black to $84.99 shipped on Amazon is a no-brainer. This keyboard with Cherry MX Red switches has seen several discounts over the last few months, dropping well below its usual price of $150. Today’s deal, however, lands it at the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon, knocking $15 off its previous all-time low of $100.
The Corsair K70 RGB Pro keyboard that’s discounted right now comes with Cherry MX Red linear switches, which are relatively quieter than the tactile ones on the model that’s seeing a lighter 41% discount at $100 (it regularly sells for $170). With this keyboard, you get a full-sized layout, a solid build quality with anodized brushed aluminum frame, and support for per-key RGB lighting. You also get additional media controls on the top, along with a volume roller. Other highlights of the Corsair K70 RGB Pro mechanical keyboard include support for USB passthrough, a detachable wrist rest and a braided USB cable, PBT doubleshot keycaps, and more.
If you are looking to pair this with a new gaming mouse, then be sure to check out the Glorious Model D- gaming mouse that’s down to $25 from its usual price of $50. Also, feel free to swing by our PC gaming deals hub to see if you like some other discounted gaming gear.
Corsair K70 RGB Pro mechanical gaming keyboard features
- Powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology: Enables a new level of K70 performance, processing and transmitting your inputs up to 8x faster than conventional gaming keyboards with 8,000Hz hyper-polling, 4,000Hz key scanning, and up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing while maintaining speed performance.
- 100% CHERRY MX RGB Brown Mechanical Keyswitches: Feature a tactile bump mid-press for gamers and typists looking for light feedback, and are guaranteed for 100 million keystrokes.
- PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycaps with Standard Bottom Row: A precision-molded keycap set with a standard bottom row layout resists wear, fading, and shine, with 1.5mm thickness for rigid stability.
- Switch on the Competition: Flip the tournament switch to focus on winning those crucial games, automatically locking to distraction-free static backlighting and disabling accidental macro activations.
