New Nintendo eShop Switch game sale from $3: Mario, Kirby, Monster Hunter, more up to 50% off

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesnintendoeShop
50% off From $3

Nintendo has now launched a notable Play Together Sale on the eShop. As you can see right here (and on your Switch next time you boot up the eShop), it is now offering a wide-ranging selection of both first- and third-party titles at up to 50% off. You’ll find a series of titles you can enjoy with friends online including Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition, Disney Illusion Island, Kirby’s Dream Buffet, Mario Tennis Aces, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Kirby Fighters 2, and more. The deals kick at just over $3 and you’ll find some highlights and more details down below. 

Nintendo Play Together Sale highlights:

And here are some highlight physical Switch game deals we are tracking right now:

***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live

New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

Just make sure you do yourself a favor and scope out the new 16-bit LEGO Super Mario World set

Nintendo Play Together Sale details:

Play Together Sale

7/29 at 9:00 a.m. PT to 8/11 at 11:59 p.m. PT

Save up to 50% on select multiplayer games the whole gang can enjoy.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Elevate your Apple Watch with Native Union’s Ital...
LISEN’s MagSafe car mount charger for iPhone 15 d...
Wrap your M2 iPad Air in Native Union’s classic m...
Hiboy debuts new X300 Big-Wheel e-scooter with $400 lau...
First post-launch deal knocks Lexar’s new 2TB 2,0...
Exclusive 30-day FREE trial to Setapp for 9to5 readers:...
Save $328 on this EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch self-propelled...
Take charge of temp fluctations at home with two Govee ...
Load more...
Show More Comments