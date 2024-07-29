New Nintendo eShop Switch game sale from $3: Mario, Kirby, Monster Hunter, more up to 50% off

Nintendo has now launched a notable Play Together Sale on the eShop. As you can see right here (and on your Switch next time you boot up the eShop), it is now offering a wide-ranging selection of both first- and third-party titles at up to 50% off. You’ll find a series of titles you can enjoy with friends online including Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition, Disney Illusion Island, Kirby’s Dream Buffet, Mario Tennis Aces, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Kirby Fighters 2, and more. The deals kick at just over $3 and you’ll find some highlights and more details down below.
Nintendo Play Together Sale highlights:
- Nintendo Switch Sports $28 (Reg. $40)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition $16 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Disney Illusion Island $28 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby Fighters 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $40 (Reg. $60)
- And even more from $3…
And here are some highlight physical Switch game deals we are tracking right now:
***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $23 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $31 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $39 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION $25 (Reg. $50)
- DRAGON QUEST TREASURES $30 (Reg. $60)
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II $36 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $48 (Reg. $60)
New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
Nintendo Play Together Sale details:
Play Together Sale
7/29 at 9:00 a.m. PT to 8/11 at 11:59 p.m. PT
Save up to 50% on select multiplayer games the whole gang can enjoy.
