New Nintendo eShop Switch game sale from $3: Mario, Kirby, Monster Hunter, more up to 50% off

Nintendo has now launched a notable Play Together Sale on the eShop. As you can see right here (and on your Switch next time you boot up the eShop), it is now offering a wide-ranging selection of both first- and third-party titles at up to 50% off. You’ll find a series of titles you can enjoy with friends online including Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition, Disney Illusion Island, Kirby’s Dream Buffet, Mario Tennis Aces, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Kirby Fighters 2, and more. The deals kick at just over $3 and you’ll find some highlights and more details down below.

Nintendo Play Together Sale highlights:

And here are some highlight physical Switch game deals we are tracking right now:

***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live

New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60

Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60

Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

Just make sure you do yourself a favor and scope out the new 16-bit LEGO Super Mario World set.

Nintendo Play Together Sale details:

Play Together Sale 7/29 at 9:00 a.m. PT to 8/11 at 11:59 p.m. PT Save up to 50% on select multiplayer games the whole gang can enjoy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!