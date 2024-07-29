Trek’s Electra Cruiser Go! e-bikes return to $1,200 (Reg. $1,600), more up to $550 off

Trek Bikes has launched a summer sale that is taking up to $550 off a large lineup of the company’s popular e-bikes, like the Electra Cruiser Go! Step-Over e-bike for $1,199.99 shipped, or its counterpart step-thru model that is also going for $1,199.99 shipped – plus other e-bikes that are seeing general price cuts. Normally fetching $1,600, we have seen this particular model go for $200 less before, back during Black Friday sales, which hasn’t reoccurred since. In 2024 we’ve seen one previous discount that dropped costs to $1,200 in February, with today’s deal coming in to repeat the savings as a 25% markdown that saves you $400 and returns it to the second-lowest price we have tracked. For years we’ve been covering Trek Bikes’ many models, all of which you can browse, read through, and learn about over at Electrek.

The Cruiser Go! e-bike is an homage to the American beach-cruising classics of years past, equipped with a 250W rear-hub motor and a fully-integrated 250Wh battery that reach a max speed of 20 MPH for up to 40 miles on a single charge. It features mechanical disc brakes, fatter 27.5-inch tires for a smoother ride, and an LED controller that lets you monitor and change the e-bikes functions and settings. It also comes supported by the Trek Central app which lets you get pre-ride information such as battery levels before even heading out the door, as well as live performance levels, GPS mapping, and it even saves the information from your previous rides for future reviews.

More Go! 40-mile e-bike discounts:

More Go! 50+ mile e-bike discounts:

Ghostrider Go! e-bike: $2,900 (Reg. $3,050) 20 MPH for up to 65 miles

(Reg. $3,050) Vale Go! 9D EQ e-bike: $3,100 (Reg. $3,550) 20 MPH for up to 100 miles

(Reg. $3,550) Vale Go! 9D EQ S e-bike: $3,300 (Reg. $3,750) 28 MPH for up to 50 miles

(Reg. $3,750) Townie Path Go! 10D EQ Step-Over e-bike: $3,300 (Reg. $3,850) 20 MPH for up to 65 miles

(Reg. $3,850)

Looking for more EV options to consider adding to your commute or general joy-riding amusement? Well, there’s a few good places to start with Lectric’s latest sale that is taking up to $498 off its e-bike bundles, or Rad Power’s extended savings – with both sales ending July 31. Hiboy has a $400 launch discount on the first 100 units of its new X300 Big-Wheel Electric Scooter – but time’s running out as the counter is down to 28 units left at the time of writing this. You’ll also find a mix of e-scooters and e-bikes marked down in Best Buy’s summer sale, or head over and browse through our Green Deals hub for more.

Trek Electra Cruiser Go! Step-Over e-bike features:

The Electra Cruiser Go! is an homage to an American classic, but with an e-bike twist. Comfort and control paired with modern style and technology create the ultimate cruising experience whether you’re near or far from the beach. Pedal-assisted support and our patented Flat Foot Technology® make this single-speed e-bike an elevated classic.

