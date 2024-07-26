Lectric kicks off the 2024 Summer Games by taking up to $498 off e-bike bundles starting from $799

Lectric eBIKES is celebrating the Summer Games that began today with another big sale through July 31 – this one taking up to $498 off e-bike bundles, like the XPedition Cargo e-bike at $1,475 shipped with $405 in free add-on gear. This particular bundle would normally fetch a $1,880 price tag, with the brand’s e-bikes keeping to their new post-tariff MSRPs (which are no more than $100 increases on some) while the savings are being returned to you with the packages that join your purchase. You’ll be getting three of them here during this sale: two plush rear-rack cushions and running boards for passenger comfort, a 6L storage bag that sits within the bike’s frame, as well as an orbitor rear basket and a larger 50L storage bag that fits within in when filled. You’ll also find the company’s newest XP Lite 2.0 e-bikes and all their colorways beginning to ship out after a long wait – prices start at $799 with up to $246 in free gear.

If you’re one to always be on the go, whether that is as a parent dropping off and picking up kids or delivery drivers hustling through busy hours, then the XPedition e-bike is for you. It arrives stocked with a 750W rear hub-motor (peaking at 1,310W) as well as a 48V battery – or you can get the double-battery model for $224 more and coming with similar accessory packages. You’ll be cruising around town at max speeds of 20 MPH using only the throttle or up to 28 MPH with its five levels of pedal assistance – with an impressive 75-mile travel range for the single-battery model and a whopping 150-mile range with the dual-battery model.

Aside from the included bonus bundle items, the XPedition e-bike also comes stocked with a variety of ride-enhancing features like the integrated cargo rack, custom puncture-resistant tires, hydraulic mineral oil brakes paired with 180mm rotors, a headlamp, taillights, fenders on both wheels, and a backlit LCD display that gives you all the real-time performance data.

XP 3.0 Long-Range e-bikes with $498 in free accessories

XPeak Off-Road e-bikes with $305 and $424 in free accessories

XPeak High-Step e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 55-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,704)

(Reg. $1,704) XPeak Step-Thru e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 55-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,823)

XP 3.0 Standard e-bikes with $306 in free accessories

XP 3.0 Black e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 ($1,305)

($1,305) XP Step-Thru 3.0 Black e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 (Reg. $1,305)

(Reg. $1,305) XP Step-Thru 3.0 White e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 (Reg. $1,305)

XP Trike with $216 in free accessories

Electric XP Trike, 14 MPH for up to 60-mile range: $1,499 (Reg. $1,715)

ONE Commuter e-bike with $220 in free accessories

ONE Long-Range e-bike, 28 MPH for 75-mile range with $220 in free gear: $2,199 (Reg. $2,419)

Lectric pre-order discounts

XPress 750 High-Step e-bike, 28 MPH for 60-mile range with $99 in free gear: $1,299 (Reg. $1,398)

(Reg. $1,398) XPress 750 Step-Thru e-bike, 28 MPH for 60-mile range with $99 in free gear: $1,299 (Reg. $1,398)

As we mentioned before, there’s also the latest of Lectric’s e-bike models, the new XP Lite 2.0 e-bike that comes in a multitude of colors for the first time and has begun shipping out this week. You’ll find plenty more EV sales to take advantage of for the time being in our Green Deals hub, with discounts on Rad Power e-bikes, Electric Bike Co. (a rare occurrence), a whole collection of e-scooters and e-bikes at Best Buy, as well as MOD Bikes – with plenty of unique models like the Easy 3 e-bikes that have sidecar options, or the Groove 1 Utility beach cruisers that are $1,000 off. You can also check out the brand’s newest Berlin Step-Thru 3 e-bike that is getting pre-order discounts in this sale. And just today we also saw the Worx and Aventon joint Power Share e-bike drop to a new all-time low too.

Lectric XPedition Cargo e-bike features:

The Lectric XPedition has been our most capable eBike to date. This cargo eBike was designed to be the ultimate transportation solution, allowing riders to tackle even the most daunting of hills while holding up to 450lbs. The XPedition is perfect for a wide variety of riders ranging from parents taking their kids to school, to delivery drivers needing to cover 150 miles on a charge. Our all-new Lectric PWR™ programming paired with a 1,310W peak motor and dual-battery setup option makes for a truly robust and enjoyable riding experience. Whatever your transportation needs, the Lectric XPedition is ready to take on the experience with you!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!