This 8-in-1 5-foot power strip with USB-C and USB-A ports can be yours for just $10 (Save 41%)

The official TROND storefront over at Amazon is now offering its 5-foot 8-in-1 power strip for $9.99 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime membership will have to worry about the minimum $35 spend to get free shipping. This is regularly a $17 power strip that’s back to its best price of $10 from last year. Today’s deal drops it to a price that matches the lowest one we have tracked for it, and it hasn’t been this low in months.

This TROND power strip features four AC, two 12W USB-A, and a single 15W USB-C port for a total of 8 outlets. The 15W USB-C port is a great addition here, and it’s good enough to top up smartphones, tablets, and more overnight. Folks who want faster charging speeds can always use the AC outlets to plug a capable wall charger like this $27 (40% off) 3-port GaN charger with 100W output for more power. This power strip doesn’t have surge protection, but there are plenty of other things to like about it, including its slim 4-side design with plenty of space between each ports, its 5-foot extension cord with a flat plug that’s easier to fit into tight spaces, and more.

If you stumbled upon this deal looking for other charging gear, then check out AINOPE’s 10K portable charger that’s down to $12 from its usual price of $30. Notably, Belkin’s Apple Watch power bank is also down to $77 right now with a 23% discount on its $100 list price.

