Anker’s latest 3-in-1 MagGo 15W Qi2 stand charges your entire Apple kit, now even lower at $75 (Reg. $100)

Update: The price on Anker’s latest 3-in-1 MagGo 15W Qi2 MagSafe charging stand has now dropped even lowest to $74.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is within $5 of the all-time low and the rest of the details you need are waiting below in the original post.

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its 15W Anker MagGo 3 Qi2 Charging Stand for $79.99 shipped in both the black and white colorways right now. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $100, this is a 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Coming in at $10 under the $90 launch price we tracked earlier this year, this is the second-lowest total at just $10 above the short-lived $70 deal we spotted about a month and half ago. This is Anker’s latest MagSafe charging stand that delivers one of the more affordable 3-in-1 setups with 15W Qi2 charging prowess. 

Alongside the ability to juice up your iPhone at the max 15W by way of the new Qi2 standard, you’re looking at a mostly standard option when it comes to a 3-in-1 charging stand that can support your whole Apple kit. Today’s deal has it sitting at least $24 below the Belkin 2-in-1 model we have on sale right now and closer to $55 below the 3-in-1, for further comparison. 

You’ll find a 15W MagSafe pad up top extending from the base that houses a second Qi pad for AirPods, other wireless earbuds, or a second handset. As you can see from the imagery, there’s also a built-in magnetic Apple Watch charger and an included 40W USB-C PD wall charger to plug it all in.  

Anker MagGo 3 Qi2 Charging Stand features:

  • 15W Ultra-Fast Charging: Immerse in a superior charging experience with 15W power, guaranteed by Qi2 certification and MagSafe compatibility for a fast, safe, and efficient charge every time.
  • Aesthetic Multi-Device Charging: Embrace aesthetically pleasing design and precise spacing with an innovative “tree-like” structure, allowing seamless simultaneous charging of your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.
  • Quick Charge Advantage: Charge your Apple Watch Series 9 to 48% in just 30 minutes thanks to the MFW certification. Don’t just power up; do it significantly faster and keep your devices juiced overnight. (Note: For optimal charging, use the provided 40W USB-C PD wall charger.)

