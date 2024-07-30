Nintendo summer Switch game sale now live! Mario Tennis, Mario Golf, Kirby, Switch Sports, more up to 50% off

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesBest Buynintendo
From $14

As you may have seen yesterday, Nintendo launched a notable summer game sale on the eShop loaded with both first- and third-party titles at up to 50% off. Those offers have now carried over to Best Buy with additional titles to help shore up your Switch library for the summer before the major fall releases start to land. Deals include titles like Mario Strikers: Battle League, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Mario Tennis Aces, Kirby tiles, Nintendo Switch Sports, and more with deals starting from $14 at Best Buy alongside some smaller indie titles from $3 on the eShop. You’ll find some highlights below:

Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals and the ongoing PlayStation Summer sale offers. 

PlayStation Summer Sale now live!

***Here’s the best price ever on PlayStation VR2 at $350

Nintendo Switch game deals

***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live

New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
    • Also includes Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear
    • Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Wildly low price hits Lenovo’s Legion Tower 5 desktop...
The battle begins anew with LEGO’s Super Mario Dr...
This $80 Bella 6-quart Pro Series Digital Air Fryer is ...
Anker’s 20,000mAh 30W Zolo Power Bank with integr...
Amazon’s Nautica Sale is live and offering up to ...
Upgrade to Samsung’s Bespoke smart electric washer/ve...
Govee’s 42-inch Smart Wi-Fi Tower Fan keeps you c...
Don’t miss this powerful 3-port 160W car charger with...
Load more...
Show More Comments