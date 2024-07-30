Nintendo summer Switch game sale now live! Mario Tennis, Mario Golf, Kirby, Switch Sports, more up to 50% off

As you may have seen yesterday, Nintendo launched a notable summer game sale on the eShop loaded with both first- and third-party titles at up to 50% off. Those offers have now carried over to Best Buy with additional titles to help shore up your Switch library for the summer before the major fall releases start to land. Deals include titles like Mario Strikers: Battle League, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Mario Tennis Aces, Kirby tiles, Nintendo Switch Sports, and more with deals starting from $14 at Best Buy alongside some smaller indie titles from $3 on the eShop. You’ll find some highlights below:

Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals and the ongoing PlayStation Summer sale offers.

PlayStation Summer Sale now live!

Nintendo Switch game deals

New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60

Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60

Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:

Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs

($80 value) with lithographs Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack

with Sekiryu Character Pack Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early Also includes Season Pass

– play 3 days early Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster

($160 value) – play 3 days ear

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!