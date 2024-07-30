Save close to 30% on official Google Pixel 8 Pro Cases today starting at $25

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on the official Google Pixel 8 Pro Cases starting from $25.21 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. You’ll find the regularly $35 Charcoal, Bay, and Porcelain colors now approaching 30% off to land at the lowest prices we can find. If you just picked up a new 8 Pro over Prime Day (or with the $250 price drop we are tracking right now), all three models are now within cents of the lowest price we have seen all year.

There are certainly loads of great third-party covers out there, but for folks with a penchant for the official accessories, and those looking to keep the Pixel 8 Pro in rotation after the next-generation models debut in two week’s time, today’s deals are solid.

The official Google Pixel 8 Pro Cases are made to safeguard your device from bumps and scratches while wrapping them in a snugly-fitting and relatively thin silicone treatment. Google says they are made from a “stain-resistant, microfiber-lined silicone” that has been “drop-tested for hundreds of hours for proven protection against everyday oops moments.”

The build consists of 42% recycled polycarbonate and maintains “seamless charging and clear audio” transmission.

Scope out the ongoing Pixel 8 deals below and dive into everything we already know about the upcoming Pixel 9 models right here.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Case features:

The Google Pixel 8 Pro Case is custom-designed just for Pixel 8 Pro; it safeguards your phone from drops and scratches, while adding a touch of style

The case comes in an array of fresh colors with subtle metallic accents, so you can choose the one that’s right for you

Made from stain-resistant, microfiber-lined silicone and drop-tested for hundreds of hours for proven protection against everyday “oops” moments

The case is mindfully made with 42% recycled polycarbonate and soft silicone that’s comfortable to hold[1]

The Pixel 8 Pro Case is designed together with the phone for seamless charging, clear audio, and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!