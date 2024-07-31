Don’t miss Anker’s 12-outlet surge protector with 20W USB-C at the $22 Amazon low (27% off)

The official Anker storefront at Amazon is offering its 12-Outlet USB-C surge protector for $21.98 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime membership will have to checkout with items worth over $35 in cart for free shipping. Regularly fetching $30, this power strip is currently seeing a 27% discount to shave $8 off the price you’d usually pay for it. Today’s deal matches the best Amazon offer we have tracked for this power strip. Read on to find out why you’d want to add this to your desk.

With as many as 12 outlets, this Anker power strip really is one of the biggest ones you’ll find on the market right now. What’s also worth noting here is how Anker has managed to pack in a 20W USB-C and dual 12W USB-A ports. You will, of course, get the best speeds by plugging in a more powerful charger like Spigen’s 35W ArcStation Pro GaN III unit that’s down to $14 today from its usual price of $33, but having just the ports on the side is also quite convenient. Other highlights of this Anker 12-outlet power strip include a 5-foot extension cable with a flat plug that’s easier to fit tight spaces, and a bunch of safety features including surge protection, overload protection, and more.

If you are looking for a relatively smaller alternative that’s a little lighter on your wallet, then check out TROND’s 5-foot 8-in-1 power strip that’s down to $10 from its usual price of $17 on Amazon. It gets you two outlets along with a single USB-C and two USB-A ports. And while we’re discussing charging gear, don’t forget to check out the deal that drops Anker’s 20K power bank with USB-C to $30.50 from its usual price of $36.

Anker 12-Outlet USB-A/Type-C Surge Protector features:

All the Power You Need: Features 12 AC outlets, 1 USB-C port, and 2 USB-A ports to give you everything you need to power up all of your appliances and mobile devices.

Fast Charge Your iPhone: Use the 20W USB-C port to give your iPhone 13 a high-speed charge from 0-53% in just 30 minutes.

8-Point Safety System: Combines surge protection, fire resistance, overload protection, temperature control, and more to protect you and your devices.

Optimized Layout: Designed with extra space between outlets to accommodate even the largest plugs.

What You Get: Anker 351 Power Strip, 2 mounting screws, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, lifetime* $200,000 connected equipment warranty, and friendly customer service.

