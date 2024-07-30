Anker’s 20,000mAh 30W Zolo Power Bank with integrated woven USB-C cable now at $30.50 low

We are tracking some solid deals today on some newer Anker power bank solutions with integrated USB-C cables to streamline your EDC starting from $30.50 today. First up, the official Anker Amazon storefront is now once again offering its new 20,000mAh Zolo 87W Power Bank down at $47.99 shipped. No coupon needed this time. This is a regularly $60 charging solution that is now matching our previous mention to land at the lowest price we can find. It first appeared on Amazon a couple months ago and has only seen a few deals since. Today’s discount delivers a solid 20% price drop on a relatively new release that lands in your kit with a 20,000mAh battery and up to 87W of output power. It features an integrated USB-C cable (also one more thing you won’t have to lug around separately) as well as an additional type-C port and a USB-A jack for your legacy charging needs. Anker says that with a single connection it can deliver 65W of juice capable of charging a 14-inch MacBook Pro “to 50% in under 40 minutes.” Head below for a deal on the more affordable 30W model.

More recently, a very similar, albeit also more modest, edition of the 20,000mAh Anker Zolo Power Bank appeared on Amazon. This one caps out at 30W, but is otherwise much of the same with the integrated woven USB-C cable. Another major difference is in the price. Regularly $36, you can clip the on-page coupon to drop the total down to $30.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35.

While this one is more than capable of powering just about all of the same tech as the more powerful model above, it’s going to take longer to get the job done when it comes to the more power hungry gear in your setup (iPads, laptops, and so on).

Anker 20,000mAh 30W Zolo Power Bank features:

Go Beyond with 20,000mAh: Carry the power you need to charge your iPhone 15 up to 4 times or your Samsung S24 3.79 times, perfect for extended travel and long days.

30W Two-Way Fast Charging: Charge quickly with 30W output and recharge just as fast with 20W input, keeping your devices ready in no time. Boost an iPhone 15 from 0 to 57% in just 30 minutes.

Durability on Demand: Features a 5.98-inch built-in USB-C cable that’s not only convenient but also extremely durable, designed to withstand over 10,000 bends.

Enhanced Safety: Equipped with ActiveShield 2.0 technology that monitors temperatures 3 million times per day and adjusts power output to ensure safe charging.

