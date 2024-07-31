Keep any iPhone 15 model looking like-new with three glass screen protectors at $6 (Amazon low)

Over at Amazon you can currently find the official ESR storefront offering a 3-pack of its iPhone 15/Plus/Pro/Max Protectors for $5.99 Prime shipped. Not a Prime member? Checking out with $35 in your cart will let you dodge shipping fees. Regularly sold for $8, you’re looking at 25% off the typical price. Even better, the lowest cost to date fell just below $7, and that was a Prime member exclusive offer. This deal is open to all Amazon shoppers, despite it being a new all-time low. Learn more about what’s included with your purchase down below.

It doesn’t matter if you purchased your iPhone 15 series smartphone at launch or yesterday, these tempered glass screen protectors are here to keep your device looking its best for months (or years) to come. You’ll get three with today’s purchase, allowing you to swap them out when one gets scuffed or a little too dirty for your liking. An included guide makes it a cinch to line these up each time, taking the worry out of potentially misaligning any of these. I’ve been using a similar screen protector on my iPhone and I’m convinced that this is the route I’ll be taking with every smartphone I buy from now on.

This is just one of the smartphone-related deals we’ve spotted lately. You can find more in our dedicated hub. A couple of recent additions include ESR’s new 15W Qi2 3-in-1 travel-ready MagSafe charger at $54 alongside a 57% markdown on Spigen’s 35W ArcStation Pro GaN III dual USB-C charger.

ESR iPhone 15 Screen Protector features:

Military-Grade Defense: ultra-tough tempered glass resists up to 33 lb of force to keep your screen well defended against drops, bumps, and scratches

Powerful Scratch Resistance: the hard tempered glass stops scratches in their tracks so your iPhone 15’s screen stay in pristine, flawless condition

Full-Coverage Protection: 2.5D micro-curved edges follow the exact contours of your iPhone 15 screen to ensure a seamless fit, for better protection and to prevent dust buildup, with just enough space around the sides for a case

HD Clarity: premium, high-transparency glass maintains your original display and photo quality

