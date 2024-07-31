Fix it yourself with ORIA’s 86-in-1 electronic repair tool kit at $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

Over at Amazon you can currently find the official ORIA storefront offering its 86-in-1 Electronic Repair Tool Kit for $19.99 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime membership can dodge shipping fees by checking out with at least $35 in their cart. Usually going for $25, this discount takes 20% off and amounts to $5 in savings. It doesn’t sell this low very often, and in most cases when it does it is locked behind an Amazon member paywall. Today’s deal comes remarkably close to the best price we’ve seen in years, which fell between $19-$19.50. Learn more about what you get in this kit down below.

It doesn’t matter if you want to swap a battery out or simply need a small screwdriver bit for a random job around the house, this kit is ready to help you tackle a wide variety of projects. It comes with 57 precision bits, some spudgers, an LCD suction cup, tweezers, and much more. Everything fits inside of a collapsible nylon bag that can easily be sealed shut to keep everything nicely held in place. ORIA touts this kit as great for repairing tablets, laptops, PCs, smartphones, watches, and much more.

When taking on projects with small parts, having a good amount of light is crucial. Thankfully you can pus some of today’s savings towards a couple of Energizer headlamps at $5 each. These will keep your hands free and allow you to easily illuminate what is right in front of you. And if you are itching for a simple project, grab this 3-pack of glass iPhone 15 screen protectors at $6 Prime shipped.

ORIA 86-in-1 Electronic Repair Tool Kit features:

86 PCS Full Set: It includes 57 precision bits, triangle plectrum, cleaning brush and cloth, utility knife, wrist strap, tweezers, SIM card remover, LCD suction cup, plastic spudgers, metal spudger, stainless steel ruler,which are designed for repairing most of your devices.

Sturdy: ORIA screwdriver bits are made of CRV steel, whose hardness can reach to HRC52-56. Reliable and functional.

Ergonomic Design: The unique driver is skidproof as well as antistatic, which makes it be held more easily and safer for a long time.

